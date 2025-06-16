OPINION | Today’s youth face a different yet equally violent form of oppression – unemployment, economic exclusion ...

My name is Mandla – it means “power”. I was born five months after the June 16 uprising of 1976, to a teenage mother who could have easily been caught in the crossfire.
I carry her courage, her resilience, and the hopes of a generation that refused to be silenced. Today, I stand here, not just as an individual, but as a voice for the countless young South Africans who are still fighting for dignity, for their future, for freedom.
Almost 50 years after that historic day, we are called once again to reflect, to remember, and most importantly, to act. The legacy of June 16 is rooted in the courage of youth to challenge oppression and demand their rightful place in society. But as we commemorate that uprising, we must ask ourselves: what are today’s young people fighting for?
The fight has shifted. It’s no longer tanks and teargas; it’s algorithms and systemic barriers. It’s not just about access to education, but about access to opportunity. Today’s youth are facing a different, yet equally violent form of oppression: systemic unemployment, economic exclusion, and a deeply entrenched job-seeker mindset.
Across SA and the world, young people are inheriting degrees that don’t guarantee jobs, skills that don’t match market needs, and a system that treats them as spectators rather than catalysts of change. We have built an education system obsessed with compliance, certifications, and rote learning – systems that have, in many ways, trapped youth in the myth that success only arrives when someone else grants them permission.
But our youth are not asking for permission anymore. They are demanding a different future, one where they are creators, innovators, and leaders. Their voices are loud, urgent, and clear. It is time for us to listen.
In SA, youth voices have always been central to our history of resistance. From the Soweto uprising to the more recent #FeesMustFall protests, they have shown that they are the heartbeat of social change. Today, they are leading movements, creating startups, and challenging the status quo in ways that inspire global communities.
Yet, their voices are often marginalised in national and international development conversations. We hear about youth unemployment, but rarely do we hear directly from young entrepreneurs, community leaders, or innovators about the solutions they envision.
It is time to change that. It is time to elevate youth voices, not just as beneficiaries of policies, but as architects of their own solutions. The future of Africa and the world depends on it.
What should the revolution be about?
- Re-imagining education as a catalyst for innovation: Schools should no longer be merely places of rote memorisation. They must become incubators of ideas, creativity, and entrepreneurship. We need to embed enterprise, problem-solving, and leadership into curricula, making entrepreneurship a core subject, not an optional add-on. Schools should be spaces where youth experiment, fail, learn, and succeed.
- Building ecosystems of support and opportunity: Access to funding, mentorship, markets, and digital tools is critical. Young entrepreneurs from townships, villages, and informal settlements must be connected to regional and global networks. Initiatives such as township tech hubs, agro-processing co-operatives, and creative incubators should be scaled and supported. These are not just spaces for earning; they are spaces for dreaming and building.
- Challenging narrow definitions of success: Society must celebrate entrepreneurs, community builders, and social innovators – the people who create jobs, serve communities, and solve pressing problems. A job offer is just one measure of success. Building businesses, social enterprises, and community initiatives should be equally honoured and supported.
- Harnessing the power of digital platforms: The digital revolution offers unprecedented opportunities for youth-led innovation. Global platforms should be leveraged to connect young entrepreneurs across borders, showcase their ideas, and access markets. The G20’s role in fostering youth entrepreneurship should be amplified, with initiatives like the Youth 20 (Y20) creating spaces for young voices to shape economic policies.
International platforms like the G20 have a unique opportunity to champion youth-led development. They can promote cross-border youth entrepreneurship alliances, connecting young builders from Katlehong [in Ekurhuleni] to Kigali [in Rwanda], from Soweto to Senegal.
Mainstreaming youth entrepreneurship into national and global policy is essential. Moving entrepreneurship out of the “youth desk” and into the heart of economic strategy signals that youth are not just beneficiaries but active contributors to our economies.
Let us honour the legacy of June 16 not just by remembering the past but by actively shaping the future. We must listen to youth voices, empower their ideas, and create an environment where they can thrive.
This is a global call – a call for youth to be at the centre of development, innovation, and leadership. It is a call for governments, corporations, civil society, and international bodies to recognise that the next great leap forward depends on the power of youth-led change.
Let us rise with the youth. Let us invest in their dreams, amplify their voices, and build ecosystems that enable them to lead. Because when youth lead, nations thrive.
Dr Zwane is a Nelson Mandela scholar and managing executive of group corporate citizenship at Absa. He writes in his personal capacity.
