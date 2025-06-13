SOWETAN SAYS | Have things really changed for SA's youth?

On Monday, SA will commemorate June 16, one of the defining moments in our nation’s history – the Soweto Uprising of 1976. On this day, thousands of young people stood up against an oppressive system, protesting against a curriculum focused on manual labour and obedience, and the right not to be taught in Afrikaans.
The class of '76 demanded its right to a better education and a better future.
Yet, on this 49th anniversary of June 16, we are forced to ask: Have things really changed for young people in this country?
Today’s youth may not be fighting against Afrikaans or racist policies, but the promise of a better life still remains elusive. Stats SA recently revealed that 3.8-million young people are not in employment, education or training. Youth unemployment is particularly worse for young women who face added burdens such as early motherhood and fewer opportunities.
Mental health challenges are rising. Crime, gang violence and drug abuse continue to plague our communities, with young people as both victims and, tragically, perpetrators of crime.
This newspaper has reported on challenges in our schools: Overcrowded classrooms, young people in Cosmo City staying home for months because there weren’t enough schools, unsafe and unsanitary toilets in Limpopo schools, with 300 learners and their teachers being forced to share four mobile toilets.
Worst of all, young people are still voiceless in shaping their own futures. Government speeches are made about youth, not with youth. After 30 years of democracy, the political establishment continues to treat young people as a checkbox, not a constituency.
If we are to honour June 16 properly, then we must reimagine what it stands for today. This cannot be a day where we glorify the past while ignoring the challenges facing today’s youth. It cannot be a day of empty performances by politicians.
Young people are not interested in seeing old people making speeches that don’t resonate with them. They want progress and for the government to deliver. Jobs, security, real opportunities and quality education should be made an urgent priority.
If the government fail to do this, we risk history repeating itself. The youth of 1976 didn’t protest for symbolic reasons. They took to the streets because their basic needs and human rights were being ignored. The same issues persist today, and the frustration is growing.
Let June 16 be more than just a public holiday. It must be a day where we listen to the youth, invest in their future and recommit ourselves to the unfinished work of justice, dignity and equality. If we don’t, we’ll soon pay the price.
