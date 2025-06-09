S'THEMBISO MSOMI | MPs need to learn the difference between being robust and rigorous versus being downright rude
One of the wonderful consequences of last year’s national elections is that parliament has become much more robust and vibrant than it used to be.
Gone are the days when public interest in the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces only happened at the beginning of the year when the two houses gathered for the president’s state of the nation address and the accompanying red-carpet fashion show...
