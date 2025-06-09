SOWETAN SAYS | Punish ministers who undermine their office

Parliament is a place where the public expects to see best behaviour, decorum, civility, accountability and exemplary leadership from their elected public representatives.
The lawmakers in the house are held in high esteem, as evidenced by the phrase “honourable members” to refer to one another. Whether they sit on the side of the government or the opposition benches, every member of parliament is elected to serve the people and are expected to always execute that duty with honour.
Last week, however, higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane’s showing before parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education was not fitting of this honour.
Her behaviour was not only inappropriate but wholly unacceptable, which ought to have left the government she serves embarrassed.
Nkabane, who had been rightfully facing backlash following the aborted plan to appoint politically connected chairpersons for sector education and training authorities (Setas), arrogantly and contemptuously refused to answer questions.
She was asked to disclose the names of panellists who advised her in the aborted appointments to no avail. In addition to her unbecoming behaviour of chewing during the committee meeting, she advised the chairperson of the committee to consult Google when pressed to define what constitutes credible in selecting board chairpersons.
For his part, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on Nkabane to provide him with a report on her conduct before the committee, culminating in her half-hearted regret expressed in a statement last week.
But the arrogant minister must not be allowed to escape censure for embarrassing not just her colleagues in the executive but also the people of SA who elected her. Nkabane’s statement of regret released on Thursday, lacked genuine acknowledgement of the gravity of her contempt for the committee members and the public, but appeared forced by Ramaphosa’s action.
As a minister elected by the people, she must be held to higher standards and is expected to conduct herself in a manner that upholds the integrity of her position and that of our parliament.
She failed to set an example that she is accountable not only to the committee members as a member of the executive, but also to the public. She was forced to backpedal on the appointments of chairpersons of Setas and is yet to disclose who advised her on this, if indeed the so-called panel exists.
For her open defiance and unacceptable display during the meeting, Nkabane must be disciplined to set an example that such conduct will not be tolerated from our elected officials. Ramaphosa must take firm action against the minister.
SOWETAN SAYS | Punish ministers who undermine their office
Image: Freddy Mavunda
