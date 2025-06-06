In a shocking move, the Gauteng education department has put hundreds of non-fee-paying schools in a tough spot by passing on about R300m in municipal debt to schools that are already having a hard time – especially in poorer townships.
SOWETAN SAYS | Passing debt burden to schools is outrageous
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
In a shocking move, the Gauteng education department has put hundreds of non-fee-paying schools in a tough spot by passing on about R300m in municipal debt to schools that are already having a hard time – especially in poorer townships.
This decision raises questions about the department's commitment to provide equal and fair education for everyone. In 2024, when the department agreed to cover municipal service payments for these schools it seemed like a step in the right direction, recognising the struggles faced by schools in low-income areas.
But in March, i t completely reversed that decision, turning its back on that responsibility, and, instead, shifting the burden of debt onto the school governing bodies (SGBs).
This happened because the department failed to keep up with its payments, leading to a total debt of over R300m. Now, schools are facing threats of service disconnections, and SGBs – with little to no resources and even fewer ways to raise revenue – are left scrambling to find funds. This financial strain also affects the ability of schools to provide quality education and maintain infrastructure.
How are these schools supposed to raise money when families in their communities are struggling just to buy food?
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane claims there is “no malicious intent” behind this new policy. The decision, he says, is provided for in a section of the SA Schools Act that allows SGBs to handle their own finances. But intent doesn't matter when the outcome is kids sitting in cold, dark classrooms and teachers trying to make do without basic services. The SGBs are being set up for failure.
There’s no good reason for a government department to let debts pile up for years and then expect schools to pay it all back overnight – especially when those schools have the least ability to do so. What does that say about the values of our country if we let this situation happen while children are suffering?
Education is key to progress, and giving children the best chance for a good future should be a priority for the government. Instead, we’re letting schools buckle under poor decisions.
If the department truly cares about equity, dignity and the constitutional right to basic education, it needs to do better.
This action feels like it's against real change as it imposes financial barriers to education for those who have little to no financial resources. The decision to pass the debt burden for municipal services to schools is outrageous and must be reversed.
