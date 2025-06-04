SOWETAN SAYS | Hlophe ruling upholds need for integrity

The Western Cape High Court's decision to prevent MK Party deputy president John Hlophe from serving in the Judicial Service Commission has again brought to the fore the debate about separation of powers, respect for the rule of law and the importance of ethical leadership behaviour in our society.
The MK Party has vowed to appeal the ruling up to the highest court in the land, arguing that the high court's decision had overreached in matters that are supposed to be settled in parliament. The party also claims that the court outcome vindicates its stance against a constitutional democracy based on Roman-Dutch law, and says it will fight to advance the idea of adopting a system based on African law.
Hlophe became the first judge to be impeached by parliament after the Judicial Services Commission found him guilty of gross misconduct. This related to a complaint the JSC received about how Hlophe tried to influence other judges in a case involving now MK Party leader Jacob Zuma.
When Hlophe joined the MK Party in parliament, the official opposition forwarded his name to sit on the JSC. However, the DA objected to this and rushed to challenge the decision in court, demanding that Hlophe's appointment be declared invalid.
The MK Party argues that the judiciary cannot inform another arm of state, the legislature, how to conduct its affairs. The party insists that if Hlophe is eligible to serve as an MP, then he qualifies to represent parliament in the JSC. It contends that the decision to impeach was political and not based on his capabilities as a judge.
The DA on the hand has expressed its readiness to fight on to make sure Hlophe does not make it to the JSC – even if the battle reaches the Constitutional Court.
The JSC is an important institution that must be jealously protected by all South Africans. It is the JSC that interviews judge candidates before making a recommendation to the president. It is the JSC that disciplines judges who are found to be in contravention of what is regarded as unacceptable judicial conduct.
It was also the same JSC that found Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct.
While the MK Party may be disappointed at the rejection of a man they believe is suitable for the position – this country requires men and women of unquestionable integrity to serve in important institutions like the. We cannot afford to have such a crucial institution being used a political football.
SOWETAN SAYS | Hlophe ruling upholds need for integrity
Image: Freddy mavunda
The Western Cape High Court's decision to prevent MK Party deputy president John Hlophe from serving in the Judicial Service Commission has again brought to the fore the debate about separation of powers, respect for the rule of law and the importance of ethical leadership behaviour in our society.
The MK Party has vowed to appeal the ruling up to the highest court in the land, arguing that the high court's decision had overreached in matters that are supposed to be settled in parliament. The party also claims that the court outcome vindicates its stance against a constitutional democracy based on Roman-Dutch law, and says it will fight to advance the idea of adopting a system based on African law.
Hlophe became the first judge to be impeached by parliament after the Judicial Services Commission found him guilty of gross misconduct. This related to a complaint the JSC received about how Hlophe tried to influence other judges in a case involving now MK Party leader Jacob Zuma.
When Hlophe joined the MK Party in parliament, the official opposition forwarded his name to sit on the JSC. However, the DA objected to this and rushed to challenge the decision in court, demanding that Hlophe's appointment be declared invalid.
The MK Party argues that the judiciary cannot inform another arm of state, the legislature, how to conduct its affairs. The party insists that if Hlophe is eligible to serve as an MP, then he qualifies to represent parliament in the JSC. It contends that the decision to impeach was political and not based on his capabilities as a judge.
The DA on the hand has expressed its readiness to fight on to make sure Hlophe does not make it to the JSC – even if the battle reaches the Constitutional Court.
The JSC is an important institution that must be jealously protected by all South Africans. It is the JSC that interviews judge candidates before making a recommendation to the president. It is the JSC that disciplines judges who are found to be in contravention of what is regarded as unacceptable judicial conduct.
It was also the same JSC that found Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct.
While the MK Party may be disappointed at the rejection of a man they believe is suitable for the position – this country requires men and women of unquestionable integrity to serve in important institutions like the. We cannot afford to have such a crucial institution being used a political football.
Hlophe to appeal court judgment regarding designation to the JSC
Parliament failed public and constitution in appointing Hlophe
Mzwanele Manyi ousted as MK chief whip, replaced by Colleen Makhubele
Court rules Hlophe's JSC appointment is unconstitutional
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos