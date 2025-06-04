MALAIKA MAHLATSI | After Olorato's murder many women in SA have been left wondering – ‘Am I next?’
In SA, every woman knows someone who has been raped, murdered or subjected to other forms of GBV
The first time I saw Olorato Mongale was in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) where we were both students at Rhodes University – she in the journalism department and I in geography.
She was slightly younger than me, but we had mutual friends – Charlene Mihi and Zukiswa Shumani. Olorato (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/2025-05-28-how-phone-location-led-to-date-murder-victims-belongings/) had read my book, Memoirs of a Born Free, and found it compelling. Thus, Charlene organised for us to meet. On that day, Olorato walked into my apartment and, rather than sit on the couch like most guests would, she comfortably waltzed towards my bookshelf and leant against the wall to provide commentary on several books...
