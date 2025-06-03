SOWETAN SAYS | Fuel levy hike to raise cost of living further

The cost of living has become a subject of intense discussion almost everywhere. In taxi ranks, shopping malls, workplaces and sporting events, the debate is about the prices we pay for goods and services we need to live.
Even the unpredictable winter cold that might lie in wait this June due to changing weather patterns has become a secondary subject of public discourse. Perhaps this is understandable considering that the cold is only a seasonal irritant. Also, unlike the changing weather in winter months only, the rising cost of living has been a bane of our lives.
But this is likely to worsen or get even more intense from tomorrow when the first fuel levy increase in three years comes into effect. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced the fuel levy adjustment of 16 cent per litre for petrol and 15 cent per litre for diesel during his budget speech.
The increase is estimated to generate about R4bn in revenue to partially plug the hole left in the fiscus by the withdrawal of 0.5 percentage points VAT hike. While raising the fuel levy is better than raising VAT, both taxes hit the poor the hardest. The difference, perhaps, is that the fuel levy can be reduced, and the price of fuel can significantly decrease depending on global oil prices.
But what compounds the problem further for many poor South Africans is our sluggish economic growth, poverty and rising levels of unemployment. According to Stats SA's official unemployment rate rose to 32,9% in the first quarter of 2025.
In his budget speech last month, Godongwana revised down estimates for gross domestic product to 1.4 % in 2025, which is lower than the 1.9 % projected in March. These sobering figures underscore our economic prospects going forward, whose effects will likely be felt by the poor more than the rich.
For the majority of workers who rely on our unsafe public transport, the effect of the fuel levy hike means more money spent on travelling costs to work and less disposable income. In addition to this, the cost of our food, which is transported on roads, will most likely skyrocket as businesses will also pass on the cost of transportation to the consumer.
Figures released by food prices monitoring groups have painted a grim picture of how households are struggling with rising costs of basic food items needed for survival. Wages have also remained stagnant for many workers for a while. Some measures to mitigate the effects of rising cost of living for the poor could go a long way in providing some temporary relief, despite obvious political risks.
SOWETAN SAYS | Fuel levy hike to raise cost of living further
Image: Supplied
The cost of living has become a subject of intense discussion almost everywhere. In taxi ranks, shopping malls, workplaces and sporting events, the debate is about the prices we pay for goods and services we need to live.
Even the unpredictable winter cold that might lie in wait this June due to changing weather patterns has become a secondary subject of public discourse. Perhaps this is understandable considering that the cold is only a seasonal irritant. Also, unlike the changing weather in winter months only, the rising cost of living has been a bane of our lives.
But this is likely to worsen or get even more intense from tomorrow when the first fuel levy increase in three years comes into effect. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced the fuel levy adjustment of 16 cent per litre for petrol and 15 cent per litre for diesel during his budget speech.
The increase is estimated to generate about R4bn in revenue to partially plug the hole left in the fiscus by the withdrawal of 0.5 percentage points VAT hike. While raising the fuel levy is better than raising VAT, both taxes hit the poor the hardest. The difference, perhaps, is that the fuel levy can be reduced, and the price of fuel can significantly decrease depending on global oil prices.
But what compounds the problem further for many poor South Africans is our sluggish economic growth, poverty and rising levels of unemployment. According to Stats SA's official unemployment rate rose to 32,9% in the first quarter of 2025.
In his budget speech last month, Godongwana revised down estimates for gross domestic product to 1.4 % in 2025, which is lower than the 1.9 % projected in March. These sobering figures underscore our economic prospects going forward, whose effects will likely be felt by the poor more than the rich.
For the majority of workers who rely on our unsafe public transport, the effect of the fuel levy hike means more money spent on travelling costs to work and less disposable income. In addition to this, the cost of our food, which is transported on roads, will most likely skyrocket as businesses will also pass on the cost of transportation to the consumer.
Figures released by food prices monitoring groups have painted a grim picture of how households are struggling with rising costs of basic food items needed for survival. Wages have also remained stagnant for many workers for a while. Some measures to mitigate the effects of rising cost of living for the poor could go a long way in providing some temporary relief, despite obvious political risks.
SOWETAN SAYS | Godongwana's balancing act pays off, for now
Scopa chair Zibi praises spirited VAT debate, calls for a deeper budget conversation
Fuel levy increase will impact consumers directly – Freight industry body
Godongwana still has his real GDP growth projection on the upside despite poor economy
'Private sector has a vital role to play in investment'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos