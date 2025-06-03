I first came across Ngugi’s writing as a young man, studying Speech and Drama at the Soyikwa Institute of African Theatre at Funda Centre in Soweto.
OPINION | The towering figure of African literature left an indelible mark to many intellectuals
Ngugi Wa Thiong’o delineated the issue of decolonising language in written works
The name Ngugi Wa Thiong’o elicits different responses from people in literary circles and those in the political space where his impact has been felt.
While he is known as a prolific writer of Kenyan heritage, the man who was born James Ngugi and later disavowed his first name to embrace his Gikuyu identity and his father’s lineage, redefined how African literature was to be seen, both for his generation and those to come.
Ngugi placed the subject of language at the forefront of literature and the struggle for independents in his native Kenya and the rest of the continent.
He argued that African literature had to be written in African languages to capture the idiom and sensitivity, I suppose, of the African voice.
Most of his books were written in his native Gikuyu language and were later translated into many different languages, including English and French.
He declared in his writings that language is the carrier of culture and to articulate the experiences of the oppressed, you had to capture these in their native language.
His argument was, who are you writing for if not for the people to see and experience themselves and their suffering in your works.
Ngugi placed the issue of language at the heart of decolonisation and argued that for Africans to properly articulate their condition, they had to first deal with the language through which they expressed their pain and their resistance.
I first came across Ngugi’s writing as a young man, studying Speech and Drama at the Soyikwa Institute of African Theatre at Funda Centre in Soweto.
Funda Centre at the time was the citadel of Pan Africanist thought where the likes of Prof Eskia Mphahlele; Playwright and fine artist, Matsemela Manaka and music composer and teacher Motsumi Makhene, among other greats, infused identity and black pride in our young minds as artists and developing intellectuals.
Ngugi’s writings were the toast of the day, punctuating most discussions about Afro-centricity, artistry and the fight for freedom and self-determination.
I was to meet Prof Wa Thiong’o in person many years later as a journalism student in Durban when he was hosted by the late Azapo and Black Consciousness leader, Strini Moodley.
To say I was star-struck would be an understatement. Sitting at his feet and listening to his pearls of wisdom was a defining moment for me and those who were in the room.
At the time, his works such as Decolonising the Mind, Weep Not Child and many others were a statement and a reminder of how we viewed politics and the response we had to give in dealing with the oppressor and our oppression.
His impact on my life and that of my business partner for many years, Rams Mabote, led us name our communications company, Matigari, based on his book with the same name.
It is also important to note that Ngugi was not the toast of town in some circles. His criticism of the different administrations in Kenya, post-independence resulted in many episodes of incarceration and exile.
One of his books, Devil on the Cross, he notes, was written on toilet paper roll while he was serving time as a political detainee.
He also had many disagreements with fellow writers who he either charged as being collaborators of the system or that they failed to understand and accept his stance on writing in African languages.
Some even argued that Ngugi was a tribalist for choosing to write in Gikuyu, a language spoken by the Gikuyu tribe in Kenya.
For some of us, his was a bigger mission that included locating the struggles of the colonised in its proper context and articulating their pain and suffering in a language they could relate to.
Ngugi was not only a great wordsmith, he was a pioneer that defined African literature and introduced us to other writers such as Ayi Kwei Armah, Charles Mungoshi, Buchi Emecheta and many more who published in the African Writers Series.
His legacy will live forever.
