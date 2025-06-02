S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Mkhwanazi wins public trust in crime fight, but real change needs more than a lone sheriff
There is absolutely no doubt that if a poll were to be held today on who the next national police commissioner – or even minister – should be, the overwhelming majority would choose Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/2025-03-12-kzn-police-plea-to-business-we-need-your-help-to-fight-crime/)
The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner’s no-nonsense approach to the fight against crime has not only won him nationwide acclaim but seems to be sending shivers down the spines of criminal gangs and their enablers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.