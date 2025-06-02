Columnists

SOWETAN SAYS | Crimes against children betray SA's values

By SOWETAN - 02 June 2025 - 09:00
Keneiwe Shalaba with two-year-old Kutlwano
Image: SUPPLIED

As SA marked the beginning of Child Protection Week on 29 May, two harrowing cases traumatised an already scarred nation.

In Bekkersdal, west of Johannesburg, police unearthed the remains of a toddler – believed to be those of missing two-year-old Kutlwano Shalaba –from a shallow grave near an abandoned mine.

That same day, Western Cape High Court judge Nathan Erasmus sentenced Joshlin Smith’s mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith, Jacquen Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn to life imprisonment for human trafficking and 10 years for the kidnapping of the six-year-old girl.

Both cases began with desperate cries for help. The mothers said their children had been kidnapped. In reality, they were covering up unspeakable betrayals.

Keneilwe Shalaba had wept before the cameras, telling police that Kutlwano had been snatched from her back in broad daylight. Investigators now believe she allegedly poisoned her son with milk laced with toxins, while a sangoma, who later led police to the grave, allegedly watched and helped bury the child.

In Saldanha Bay, Smith also said her daughter had vanished. The court found she sold Joshlin in a calculated trafficking scheme. Joshlin, or her body, has never been found.

These are not just crimes against children – they are crimes against the nation’s trust and its already strained emergency response system. 

When a child goes missing, communities mobilise, resources are deployed and hope is rallied. False claims like these divert critical aid from real emergencies and deepen public cynicism. The next parent in genuine distress may be met with doubt, delay or silence.

Social development minister Sisisi Tolashe recently revealed that 26,852 cases of child abuse and neglect were reported in 2024/25 alone – nearly 10,000 involving sexual abuse, and another 9,485 involving deliberate neglect.

“These numbers are not just statistics – they are a scream in the dark from children we’re failing every single day,” she said.

In this context, the Kutlwano and Joshlin cases represent more than individual tragedies. They are a betrayal of the national mission to protect SA’s children.

These false abduction claims set back the fight against the abuse of children and women.

We welcome that judge Erasmus delivered long-overdue justice in the Joshlin Smith case. And that Shalaba and the sangoma will face charges of murder.

It is too late to save Kutlwano or Joshlin, but it is not too late to send a clear message: crimes against children, especially by those entrusted with their lives, will be met with the full force of the law.

