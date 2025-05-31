OPINION | Making the switch to vaping can save lives, now we need government to get on-board

A day before our planned marriage, I lost my father. A heavy smoker who died from a smoking-induced heart attack.
On my 45th birthday, I buried my mother. She was also a heavy smoker, but things could have turned out differently had she listened to my pleas to take up vaping as a less harmful alternative. I was unable to convince her to make the switch because an article in You magazine made her believe vaping was more harmful.
I smoked my first “official” cigarette when I left high school. In the college where I pursued studies in graphic design and advertising, I befriended a group of young people who smoked and continued the habit.
But when my father died, I knew I had to find ways to get my family to quit smoking. That is how Vaping Saved My Life was formed; first as a simple Facebook page to give adults who smoked and switched to vaping a platform to share their stories, and now as a full-on advocacy group that is helping smokers transition to a smoke-free life.
Friday was World Vape Day. Today is World No-Tobacco Day.
This year’s theme for World Vape Day — 20 years of Facts — Vaping Works! — celebrates two decades since modern vapes emerged in the early 2000s, and how they have become a vital harm reduction tool that helps millions of people each year quit smoking.
A smoke-free SA is possible. However, this can only be driven through the adoption of a broad harm reduction policy by the government, less onerous regulations on electronic delivery systems and a less punitive tax regime to encourage the adults who still smoke tobacco, about 24% in SA, to understand why switching to safer alternatives could be life-saving.
A well-implemented harm reduction strategy can achieve success on two fronts: Move us closer to a smoke-free status and discourage young people from taking up smoking for the first time.
Sweden is a case in point. Last year, the Scandinavian nation made history by becoming the first country in the world to be declared smoke-free. Official data released by the country’s health agency showed that just 4.5% of adults still smoke, a figure now below the globally recognised benchmark of 5%.
Speaking to Businesswire.com, Dr Anders Milton, a physician and former president and CEO of the Swedish Medical Association, attributed the success to Sweden’s government’s pragmatic focus on harm reduction rather than prohibition. He noted that a wide range of nicotine products of various strengths and flavours were legally available, supported by advertising and awareness campaigns encouraging uptake.
The Swedish government, he said, also applied a proportional excise tax to keep smoke-free products more affordable.
Now, juxtapose this progressive approach with ours.
For starters, the default position of the department of health is that all electronic delivery products are as harmful as traditional tobacco products, and should be regulated the same. The Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill, now before parliament, wants to regulate the packaging of these products, the flavours infused in them and ensure they are not displayed or promoted in any way.
Government asserts that some of the vaping brands are packaged in a way that is appealing to young people, deliberately targeting them. But the reality is that if young people are discouraged from taking up smoking altogether, they are unlikely to start vaping. When the adult smoking rate is lowered, naturally youth uptake of nicotine will also decrease substantially, which would make e-cigarettes less attractive to this segment of the population.
Then there’s taxation. In 2022, the minister of finance announced a flat excise duty rate of R2.90 per millilitre on nicotine and nicotine-substitute solutions in vaping products. This was increased to R3.04 per millilitre in the 2024/2025 budget, and in the current fiscal framework, another 14c per millilitre increase was announced.
However, the Swedish model shows that a proportional excise tax regime on smoke-free products makes them cheaper than cigarettes, which in turn increases the chances of smokers making the switch.
I am in no way saying these products should be available to everyone who wants them. They should be affordable and easily available to those who really need them.
Also, you cannot take away the flavours because that is where the choice lies. Diet Coke doesn’t taste like water; it tastes like Coke. Sugar-free sweets don’t taste like Provita biscuits; they taste like sweets with sugar. Flavours give people choices and those choices encourage use as seen in the food and beverage industry.
I couldn’t save my loved ones, but through advocacy work, I’m hoping we can save millions of lives by getting more people who smoke to make the switch before it’s too late.
*Kurt Yeo is a former smoker who, after switching to vaping, became a founder of the consumer advocacy group, Vaping Saved my Life.
OPINION | Making the switch to vaping can save lives, now we need government to get on-board
A well-implemented harm reduction strategy can achieve success
Image: SUPPLIED
