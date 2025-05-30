S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Why ‘decolonising’ the African mind really matters
If we understand the need to do this, we will stop looking for false messiahs from fraudulent revolutionaries in military garb and workmen’s overalls
In an Africa that is running so short of true and courageous campaigners for a genuinely egalitarian world, Ngugi wa Thiong’o stood as a towering example of what our intelligentsia could be in the service of the continent and its long-suffering peoples.
As the polycrisis of the existing world order intensifies, further condemning former colonies to deeper levels of poverty, inequality and continued dependency on the economic whims of the Global North, a new generation of Africans, disappointed by the performance of the post-1990s multiparty democracies that have failed to deliver them from poverty and highly suspicious of their ruling elites, is looking for new sources of political inspiration...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.