SOWETAN SAYS | We stand by you, Masandawana!

This weekend, the country is again standing on the brink of another international sports feat as Mamelodi Sundowns goes into battle for African club football honours. SA, a nation passionate about sports and fervently devoted to football, is without a doubt standing with Masandawana.
A triumph for the Pretorians in Cairo on Sunday evening will be a major victory for the country. South Africans are a patriotic folk; we take great joy in celebrating our country’s successes. This tradition is deeply embedded in the fabric of our society, with sport playing a significant role in the journey towards our democracy in the early 1990s.
After our ban from international sport was lifted in 1991, the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games was the first occasion we competed on the global stage, bringing home two silver medals. .
However, the loudest cheers that united the country came from the Springbok’s victory in the 1995 Rugby World Cup and Bafana Bafana’s success in the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations. Admittedly, after a decade or so of a lull in international sports achievement, things began to look up again in the past year. As far as football is concerned, we are on a roll – starting with a brave show in the last Afcon (in 2024) where we returned with the bronze medal.
This year, our under-17 and U20 teams qualified for Fifa World Cup tournaments coming up later in the year, while Sundowns reached the CAF Champions League final. In the first leg last week, Downs conceded a late goal to allow their opponents, Pyramid FC, to equalise and return home smiling.
Pyramids, a new force in Egyptian football, are a dangerous side, as seen with that late goal at Loftus last weekend, and how they disposed of Orlando Pirates in the semifinals.
A lot favours the hosts. First, Pyramids have scored in all seven of their home matches during this Champions League season. Second, Sundowns failed to score in the away legs of the finals they have played in so far – in 2001 and 2016 – which they won. Ominously, both occasions were in Cairo, which hosts the championship on Sunday. Third, Pyramids enjoy a slight advantage through their away goal in Pretoria.
However, Pyramids cannot be stronger than Sundowns’ desire to finally secure the second star for their apparel, marking them as two-time African champions.
Needless to say, all Sundowns need to do is to score a goal and not concede. To add force to their mission, we suspend our local football affiliations to stand with one of our own in a battle in a foreign land.
Bring it home, Masandawana!
SOWETAN SAYS | We stand by you, Masandawana!
Image: Lefty Shivambu
This weekend, the country is again standing on the brink of another international sports feat as Mamelodi Sundowns goes into battle for African club football honours. SA, a nation passionate about sports and fervently devoted to football, is without a doubt standing with Masandawana.
A triumph for the Pretorians in Cairo on Sunday evening will be a major victory for the country. South Africans are a patriotic folk; we take great joy in celebrating our country’s successes. This tradition is deeply embedded in the fabric of our society, with sport playing a significant role in the journey towards our democracy in the early 1990s.
After our ban from international sport was lifted in 1991, the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games was the first occasion we competed on the global stage, bringing home two silver medals. .
However, the loudest cheers that united the country came from the Springbok’s victory in the 1995 Rugby World Cup and Bafana Bafana’s success in the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations. Admittedly, after a decade or so of a lull in international sports achievement, things began to look up again in the past year. As far as football is concerned, we are on a roll – starting with a brave show in the last Afcon (in 2024) where we returned with the bronze medal.
This year, our under-17 and U20 teams qualified for Fifa World Cup tournaments coming up later in the year, while Sundowns reached the CAF Champions League final. In the first leg last week, Downs conceded a late goal to allow their opponents, Pyramid FC, to equalise and return home smiling.
Pyramids, a new force in Egyptian football, are a dangerous side, as seen with that late goal at Loftus last weekend, and how they disposed of Orlando Pirates in the semifinals.
A lot favours the hosts. First, Pyramids have scored in all seven of their home matches during this Champions League season. Second, Sundowns failed to score in the away legs of the finals they have played in so far – in 2001 and 2016 – which they won. Ominously, both occasions were in Cairo, which hosts the championship on Sunday. Third, Pyramids enjoy a slight advantage through their away goal in Pretoria.
However, Pyramids cannot be stronger than Sundowns’ desire to finally secure the second star for their apparel, marking them as two-time African champions.
Needless to say, all Sundowns need to do is to score a goal and not concede. To add force to their mission, we suspend our local football affiliations to stand with one of our own in a battle in a foreign land.
Bring it home, Masandawana!
NKARENG MATSHE | Kudos to Broos for bold move to widen Bafana pool of talent
Bring it home, Masandawana
Downs eager to fix late-goal quandary ahead of CAF final – Mvala
Mvala calls on Sundowns’ experienced heads to be counted against Pyramids
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos