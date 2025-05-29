SOWETAN SAYS | Make SA safe for women and girls

The brutal murder of Olorato Mongale has shone a spotlight on how SA is a dangerous place for women.
Mongale was allegedly killed by a man who had asked her out on a date after meeting in Bloemfontein a week ago. Her lifeless body was found in Lombardy West, Johannesburg, after her friends attempted to reach her after tracing her phone.
Just days earlier, on May 8, police discovered a body of another woman who was killed and dumped in Sandown, Sandton. And last week, this newspaper reported how another woman narrowly escaped rape after managing to alert her friends to her whereabouts – leading to the swift arrest of the perpetrator.
These stories reveal the type of society we are living in – where some men believe they have a right to a woman’s body – and even go as far as taking their lives. It’s a problem that refuses to go away.
Our government has made much song and dance about its plans to tackle gender-based violence. However, the minister of women, Sindisiwe Chikunda, has been missing in action. We have not seen her coming out to speak about what plans are in place to make sure that women such as Mangole feel safe when they go out on a date.
We have not heard her outline plans to ensure that GBV receives the same attention as other crises, such as the power cuts that the country experienced until last year. GBV is a problem that requires everyone to get involved – including the government, churches, NGOs, and people of influence. But most importantly, it is a problem that requires a functional criminal justice system.
If powerful men such as pastor Timothy Omotoso continue to walk free despite damning testimony from the victims who survived their abuse, we have a long way to go in winning the war against GBV.
Such cases discourage women from coming forward to report incidents of abuse. This also emboldens the perpetrators as they stand a good chance of getting away with their crimes.
Mongale had a bright future ahead of her. She was a master’s student at Wits University. Her family had high hopes that she would fulfil her dreams. But her life was cut short by a man who concluded that there would most likely be no consequences for his actions.
While the police search for her killer, we should seriously reflect on what we can do to make this country a safe place for women and girls.
SOWETAN SAYS | Make SA safe for women and girls
Image: Supplied
The brutal murder of Olorato Mongale has shone a spotlight on how SA is a dangerous place for women.
Mongale was allegedly killed by a man who had asked her out on a date after meeting in Bloemfontein a week ago. Her lifeless body was found in Lombardy West, Johannesburg, after her friends attempted to reach her after tracing her phone.
Just days earlier, on May 8, police discovered a body of another woman who was killed and dumped in Sandown, Sandton. And last week, this newspaper reported how another woman narrowly escaped rape after managing to alert her friends to her whereabouts – leading to the swift arrest of the perpetrator.
These stories reveal the type of society we are living in – where some men believe they have a right to a woman’s body – and even go as far as taking their lives. It’s a problem that refuses to go away.
Our government has made much song and dance about its plans to tackle gender-based violence. However, the minister of women, Sindisiwe Chikunda, has been missing in action. We have not seen her coming out to speak about what plans are in place to make sure that women such as Mangole feel safe when they go out on a date.
We have not heard her outline plans to ensure that GBV receives the same attention as other crises, such as the power cuts that the country experienced until last year. GBV is a problem that requires everyone to get involved – including the government, churches, NGOs, and people of influence. But most importantly, it is a problem that requires a functional criminal justice system.
If powerful men such as pastor Timothy Omotoso continue to walk free despite damning testimony from the victims who survived their abuse, we have a long way to go in winning the war against GBV.
Such cases discourage women from coming forward to report incidents of abuse. This also emboldens the perpetrators as they stand a good chance of getting away with their crimes.
Mongale had a bright future ahead of her. She was a master’s student at Wits University. Her family had high hopes that she would fulfil her dreams. But her life was cut short by a man who concluded that there would most likely be no consequences for his actions.
While the police search for her killer, we should seriously reflect on what we can do to make this country a safe place for women and girls.
Criselda Kananda speaks glowingly of Olorato, the woman killed on a date
How phone location led to date murder victim's belongings
Police launch search for man who allegedly killed woman and dumped her body
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos