SOWETAN SAYS | Hats off to Cobrizi as he takes his final bow

Gen Z will remember late actor Presley Chweneyagae as TV’s favourite uncle Thuso “Cobra” Mokoena, also known as Mokwepa, in The River, which aired for 1,560 episodes that unfolded over six seasons from 2018 to 2024.
But his first act in 2005, as a lead in local crime/thriller Tsotsi, will remain the most historic in African cinema. The Gavin Hood-directed film, adapted from the Athol Fugard novel of the same name, ushered the golden era of SA cinema when it won Best International Feature Film (known as Best Foreign Language Film) before 2020.
Almost 20 years later, Tsotsi is still the only SA film to have won an Oscar, and Chweneyagae’s unflinching performance as the titular character had everything to do with it. He was dark and dashing – terrifying yet terrific – in his feature film acting debut.
In his early 20s, he became a household name with his signature longline leather coat. It was a career-defining role that for at least 10 years Mzansi solely referred to him as Tsotsi as if that was his birth-name, even after appearing in sleeper productions When We Were Black, Thula's Vine and 90 Plein Street.
Starry-eyed and pint-sized Chweneyagae, in his fitted tuxedo, next to Tsotsi co-star Terry Pheto, had cameras in Hollywood flashing when they walked the Oscars red carpet in 2006. And just like that, he not only became an icon of African cinema, but a symbol of melanin magic and black excellence.
He was a new leading man in town, and through Chweneyagae the Hollywood dream for Mzansi wannabes was a possibility. In 2013, Donovan Marsh’s crime film iNumber Number gave him his big reassurance project. He later reprised his popular role of Shoes in the 2017 Mzansi Magic spin-off series of the same name and again in Netflix film iNumber Number: Jozi Gold in 2023.
His second act as troublemaker Cobrizi in The River was the most commercial and memorable. He was the scene-stealer through his masterful skill of bringing comic relief to a dramatic role. For the role, he won the prestigious SA Film and Television Award (Safta) twice.
Today, the Cobra memes – in Sepitori – flood TikTok to further goat his cultural impact. When The River ended, Chweneyagae’s final project was another spin-off series, Cobrizi.
As the final curtain fall, through his talent and depth, we crown Chweneyagae Mzansi’s undisputed master of physical comedy.
SOWETAN SAYS | Hats off to Cobrizi as he takes his final bow
Image: VELI NHLAPO
