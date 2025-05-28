MALAIKA MAHLATSI | SA government's move to accommodate Elon Musk's business interests unprincipled
Ramaphosa's meeting with Trump sends message that white racists still exercise control over black lives
For 373 years, black people in SA have been on the receiving end of colonial and apartheid violence. Some scholars place the number at 342 years to indicate the period between the arrival of Dutch settlers in 1652 – which marked the beginning of the colonial conquest that would come to define the future of SA – up to 1994, when our country held its first democratic elections.
But I argue that colonialism and apartheid have been in place for 373 years because the end of the system of apartheid has not translated into the end of apartheid itself. While in the past, apartheid was a constitutive element of society that was made possible by legislative instruments, it is still deeply embedded in the very fabric of our society...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.