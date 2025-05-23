But that path is politically and legally fraught. The Black Business Council has warned against rewriting local laws to suit a single foreign investor.
SOWETAN SAYS | SA not for sale at any cost
Image: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
SA’s diplomatic outreach to the US this week – capped by a tense exchange between President Cyril Ramaphosa and US Pesident Donald Trump in the White House’s Oval Office in Washington DC – has largely been seen as a strategic win for SA.
Flanked by members of his cabinet, labour leaders and influential business figures, Ramaphosa deftly steered attention away from divisive narratives like the so-called “white genocide” and refocused attention toward shared economic interests, particularly trade, investment, and cooperation under Agoa, and the participation of the US in this year’s G20 gathering.
After months of strained relations between Washington and Pretoria, the meeting marked a reset. But beneath the surface of constructive engagement lies a test case for SA’s regulatory integrity: Starlink.
Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider is keen to enter SA’s market but has made clear it won’t comply with BEE rules, arguing these would corrupt its global model. Instead, Starlink has proposed equity equivalents – used in some sectors as an alternative to direct ownership. And SA seems to be caving in.
Though not formally discussed in Washington, Ramaphosa hinted that the government may explore such alternatives, noting that communications minister Solly Malatsi is looking at the Communications Act with a view to creating a more “conducive environment” for investors.
Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images
But that path is politically and legally fraught. The Black Business Council has warned against rewriting local laws to suit a single foreign investor.
SA’s mobile network operators (MNOs), who collectively invest about R20bn in infrastructure each year, have signalled they will challenge any preferential treatment in court.
Their position is clear: same service, same rules. Satellite providers must acquire spectrum and meet coverage, tax, BEE, and national security obligations on the same terms as terrestrial operators. Anything else would distort the market and erode trust in the regulatory framework.
They are right. The telecoms industry is highly regulated for good reason – spectrum allocation, coverage obligations, data privacy, national security, and fair competition all depend on a consistent and enforceable legal framework. To carve out an exception for one player, however advanced or well- intentioned, risks creating a two-tier system and undermining the rule of law.
Moreover, SA’s transformation goals are not just policy preferences – they are constitutional commitments. Undoing or weakening BEE, even by stealth, risks both legal and political backlash. The country cannot afford to appear as though it is for sale to the highest bidder, especially when that bidder insists on different rules
The Starlink debate is bigger than one company. It’s a test of whether SA can embrace disruptive investment without compromising equity, law, or policy consistency.
If the government can strike that balance – welcoming innovation while maintaining a level playing field – it will send the strongest message possible: SA is open for business, but not at the expense of its principles.
