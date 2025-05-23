SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Ramaphosa's masterful performance at Oval Office outmanoeuvred Trump
President displays impeccable diplomatic skills to deal with bully in the White House
It’s a pity that by law Cyril Ramaphosa does not qualify to be considered for another term as our president, but I suppose the least we can do when he leaves office is to give him flowers – or a Bells – whatever tickles his fancy.
His performance at the Oval Offic (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/2025-05-22-ramaphosa-rolls-out-his-charm-offensive-to-dispel-white-genocide-claims/)e on Wednesday made many South Africans feel proud to call him president. Ramaphosa outsmarted and outmanoeuvred US president Donald Trump at his own game...
