SOWETAN SAYS | Godongwana's balancing act pays off, for now

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has probably finally delivered a budget that can be accepted by enough political parties to be passed by parliament before the end of July.
After failed attempts on two previous occasions, it was crucial that this time the minister gets it right to avoid the country being plunged into a governance and public finance crisis.
As expected, he officially climbed down on his unpopular attempt to increase value added tax (VAT) as a way of raising additional revenue to cater for the country’s growing needs.
But while keeping VAT at 15% will be met by a huge sigh of relief among hard-pressed consumers struggling to grapple with the rising cost of living, the sad reality is that the minister has had to hit the pockets of the same consumers elsewhere.
The 16 cents per litre increase in fuel levies for petrol will have a knock-on effect on transport and food prices, negatively affecting the buying power of the working class and the poor. Recent reports by various international organisations show that, on average, SA workers spend more on transport than their counterparts elsewhere around the world, largely because of apartheid spatial development patterns that decreed that the labour force – mostly black – lives far away from their places of employment.
Late last year, the mineral resources ministry had shown appetite to reduce fuel levies as a way of putting money back in the pockets of ordinary South Africans. However, those plans have now been completely abandoned.
As part of his balancing act, Godongwana has also had to scale back on his promised R19.2bn over three years injection to help the troubled Passenger Rail Agency parastatal turnaround its fortunes. The amount has had to be reversed down to R12.3bn, meaning that Prasa would not be able to carry out all the projects it had envisaged.
However, it is not all gloom and doom. Despite the constraints, Godongwana has been able to allocate enough additional funds for public health and education to allow for the employment of new teachers, doctors and other frontline public servants.
He has also managed to keep his March promise to increase social grants, although at a much more reduced rate than first envisaged.
Godongwana is now hoping that economic performance improves over the next year, despite the Donald Trump-inspired turmoil in global markets, and that the taxman is able to collect an additional R20bn per annum over the next three years so that he can avoid having to impose even more regressive taxes when he presents his next budget next year.
SOWETAN SAYS | Godongwana's balancing act pays off, for now
Image: Nic Bothma
