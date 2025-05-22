OPINION | Ramaphosa handled talks with Trump with deftness of lobola negotiations

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s official visit to the White House on Wednesday had all the hallmarks of a high-stakes lobola negotiation.
Standing tall as the head of the SA delegation, Ramaphosa was not just there for pomp and ceremony. He had a mission: to return home having secured the goodwill, support and symbolic “bride” — the support of the economic power and global influence of the US.
Like any respected head of a lobola delegation, Ramaphosa had to navigate the foreign terrain with discipline, charm and precision. Diplomacy has its own sacred code, a high-powered blend of cultural intelligence and political acumen.
To succeed in such negotiations, there are five key protocols every leader must observe: Polite and respectful communication; speak only when spoken to; be polite and courteous at all times; and resist the temptation to argue.
Diplomacy is not a shouting match. It is an art of restraint and timing. Ramaphosa exemplified this, holding his posture calmly and not rising to provocation, even as the tone around him shifted.
Anything contrary, and you return home empty-handed, as the father and uncles of the “bride” brand you rude and disrespectful. Remember what happened to Zelensky?
One must show respect for hierarchy and titles and never forget the formal order. Addressing the host with their correct title and observing ceremonial protocol is not optional. It is foundational. Ramaphosa offered President Donald Trump the deference due to a host and peer, and in return, received the same.
A chief lobola negotiator must shower the would-be father-in-law with praises, even if he is a drunk. Ramaphosa couldn’t say, “That’s fake news, Donald.” That is not done.
The hallmarks of a successful lobola negotiation is adherence to cultural norms and customs. Every diplomatic engagement requires similar cultural sensitivity. Just as one would not show up at a lobola negotiation in shorts and drunk, one does not approach the White House without understanding its tone, traditions and temperament.
Ramaphosa, ever the statesman, respected every cue, from attire to timing to tone. He did not show signs of weakness. Facing a narcissistic bully, he played the body language game well under the circumstances. He called Trump a “partner” and spoke to him like an equal.
Needy Trump, always seeking acclamation, needed that. When leading a lobola team, you study the other side very well, give them their limelight and keep your eye on the prize, not just the price. There is the need for the proper observance of diplomatic etiquette, which includes gift-giving, national anthems and the dance of protocol.
The South African delegation conducted itself with dignity, with due observance of diplomatic etiquette, including gift-giving and the dance of protocol.
Even when the other “uncles” appeared to forget the occasion, defaulting to their nostalgia for apartheid, the structure held because the chief negotiator led by example.
And there was Cosatu president Rakgadi Zingiswa Losi, staying true to her role.
Her message was clear. Yes, the gift: a weighty tome of South African golf courses. The chief negotiator knew that after the Oval Office, it was destined for the main coffee table at Mar-a-Lago.
There was just one gift that an “uncle” left behind, an A3-size Nguni-hide-bound copy of the South African constitution.
Diplomatic meetings are not open-mic nights or unfiltered podcasts. Ramaphosa knew that at his later private meeting with Trump, he would engage robustly and call out the fake news of the “Afrikaner genocide”. You don’t negotiate or announce lobolo (the bride price) in public.
Though we may speculate, we know cows were called, but not how many or their actual price.
The message must be tight, clear and consistent, and Ramaphosa’s post-meeting briefing reflected this. He said what needed to be said, no more, no less. And, importantly, he did not leak emotions or frustrations.
The president’s press briefing confirmed that the objectives had been met. The trip was productive. The symbolism was strong. Those cliffhanger moments in the open meeting were worrisome, but overall, the line was held.
One uncle tried to give perspective, even as he crossed the line himself. Why internationalise our domestic contradictions? White privilege is those other uncles’ mampoer, nostalgia, their antidote.
As we have become accustomed to on these occasions, there is always a sideshow that can distract everyone. Outside the ceremonial yard, the bulldogs barked. Journalists, some with more interest in drama than diplomacy, hurled questions with the subtlety of drunk cousins wanting to gatecrash a post-lobola negotiations feast. They ignored the tone and purpose of the occasion, tried to pull it into a tabloid spectacle and missed the essence of what was happening inside.
And then there were the noisy “neighbours”. Trump can fret all he wants about the MK party and the EFF. They shout across the barbed wire, full of energy and frustration, but they are not the government of SA. They are not at the negotiation table, nor are they the “father-in-law”.
Their volume does not equate to authority. Now, let’s not pretend the Oval Office is an easy space. The hosts, like any bride’s family, can be demanding, unpredictable and, at times, blunt. In the era of Donald Trump and his political offspring, it is common for the lines of diplomacy to be severely tested.
But this is not Ramaphosa’s first rodeo. He has met worse “in-laws” before. He knows that when you are visiting the family of the bride, the biggest microphone belongs to them. The home ground advantage is theirs, and so are the interruptions.
I secretly got very impatient when this happened during peace negotiations in Lesotho and South Sudan (I was Ramaphosa’s aide then).
I thought we could have been harder. But the then deputy president knew what he was doing. He had a plan and executed it carefully.
In the end, the chief negotiator did his job at the Oval Office. He came, he spoke wisely, he listened where necessary, and he will return home having secured both honour and progress.
For those who understand the weight of diplomacy and lobola negotiations, that is the very definition of success. Let the celebrations begin. The bride has not only smiled, but she has also walked out to greet us.
- Ngcaweni is principal of the National School of Government. He writes in his personal capacity.
Image: Chip Somodevilla
