SOWETAN SAYS | Sport can save SA's young people

The rousing welcome received by the SA Under-20 squad on their arrival home yesterday fits their achievement of winning the CAF U20 Championship on Sunday. Even sweeter for our boys’ triumph is that they opened the tournament with a loss to hosts Egypt on April 27, before bouncing back with three consecutive victories to finish top of their first-round group.
After holding off the combative DR Congo in the quarterfinals and overcoming a rampant Nigeria in the semifinals, Amajita crowned their brave run by beating favourites Morocco in the final match. Their victory goes a long way towards highlighting SA’s natural sporting talent, while it also contributes to the changing fortunes of our football at international level.
Already, SA’s other youth side, Amajimbos, have qualified for the 2025 Fifa U17 World Cup to be staged in Qatar in November. At the same time, Bafana Bafana are also extending their revived fortunes, via a keen inclusion of young players by coach Hugo Broos.
The senior national football team are runaway leaders of their group in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers. Given the recent good form of our youth in various sports, including athletics and rugby, in which the Junior Springboks have qualified for the Under-20 Rugby World Cup next month in Italy, we can certainly say things are looking up for SA in international sports.
It is a good feeling to have, given the myriad problems our country is dealing with right now – from crime and lawlessness to a struggling economy. The latter, ironically, is marked by the massive rate of youth unemployment, something sports can help reduce by opening up opportunities.
We continually see how youngsters from unfancied backgrounds emerge to become global stars, thanks to discipline and access to play sports.
Sports can play a big role in changing the fortunes of young people, and this is the message our authorities need to drive home, while providing the necessary facilities and resources. The message is even more urgent for poorer communities in the townships and villages, where the level of participation in sports by children at schools has dropped.
As much as we are overwhelmed with pride at our youngsters’ sporting achievements, we need to face up to the reality of the uneven playing fields in our society. The Amajita team did not emerge through a functional school sports system, but through the work of football clubs’ youth structures and private academies.
No doubt, we have the talent. All we need to do is to restore the culture of playing sports in our communities, and hopefully experience a reduction in substance abuse, lethargy and vice among our youth.
SOWETAN SAYS | Sport can save SA's young people
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
