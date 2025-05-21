Columnists

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Painful to watch Ramaphosa plead with divisive Trump who has no regard for Africa and its people

21 May 2025 - 08:10

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa landed in Washington DC for a working visit. According to the presidency, the aim of the trip, during which Ramaphosa is expected to meet President Donald Trump, is to “reset” and “revitalise” bilateral relations between SA and the US.

The reset follows the Trump administration’s hostile and vindictive actions towards SA. This includes Trump signing an executive order aimed at creating a special visa regime for Afrikaner farmers who are supposedly being persecuted in SA. About 49 of them landed in the US just over a week ago and were welcomed by senior officials of the administration. ..

