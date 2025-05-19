SOWETAN SAYS | Sprinter Simbine no less than national hero

The incredible feats by 100m sprinter Akani Simbine on the track this year bear testimony to the athlete’s resilience and ability to overcome adversity.
Simbine, 31, has emerged from the shadows of being called a “nearly man” in world athletics to be king in world 100m races. Following his heroics of leading our nation to a relay silver medal at the Paris Olympic Games last year, Simbine has been at his peak, becoming a world beater.
He had previously missed out on podium finishes at major championships, including twice at the Olympics and once at the World Championships. But his exploits at the Paris Olympics appear to have heralded a new era in his career.
In March, Simbine became the first South African man to win World Indoor medal in Niang, China. In April, he clocked 9.90 seconds in Botswana and became the first sprinter to run the under 10 second barrier in the 100m for 11 straight years. This record surpassed one set by the world’s fastest sprinter, Usain Bolt, before he retired with 10 straight years of clocking under-10 seconds in 100m.
In the same month, Simbine also anchored Team SA to gold in the 4x100m relay, also in China.
At the weekend, Simbine again continued his scintillating form by winning 100m race at the Atlanta City Games, clocking an impressive 9.86 seconds. While the time will not get recognition as the fastest of the year because it is said to have been wind-aided, it has not stopped the world recognising Simbine as the current “sub-10 king”.
For an athlete whom age appears no longer on his side to be at the top of his game as Simbine has been recently, it takes a great deal of mental fortitude to do what he has done. He has demonstrated a character it takes for any sportsperson to achieve their dreams. Having carried the pride and hopes of our nation since the Parys Olympics till now, Simbine is no less than a national hero.
Our country is blessed to have athletes like Simbine, who should serve as a role model on self-belief and success for generations to come. His dominance in world athletics this year ought to validate the aspirations and dreams of many young athletes who want to conquer the world.
As Simbine looks ahead to the World Athletics Championships in Japan later this year, we urge the country to rally behind him and all our athletes who will carry our nation’s hopes and pride.
SOWETAN SAYS | Sprinter Simbine no less than national hero
