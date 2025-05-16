SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Will Wednesday's Budget 3.0 be third time lucky for Godongwana?
Finance minister has a tricky and unenviable balancing act to perform
I wouldn’t want to be in finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s shoes, even if you handed me his blue lights. Godongwana has the mammoth task of putting together a budget that must not only be accepted by his comrades in the ANC — but should also get the nod from the partners in the government of national unity — especially the DA.
Of course, whatever decisions he takes, it would be impossible for him to please all sides. What is likely to happen is that the finance minister will deliver an austerity budget after his tax increase proposals were twice rejected — first before he even delivered his budget in February, and again after he delivered his budget speech on March 12...
