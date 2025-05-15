SOWETAN SAYS | Adios Riveiro, a hero who defied mockery

On Tuesday evening, a momentous sporting occasion took place at the Orlando Stadium. It was the farewell event for Orlando Pirates coach, Jose Riveiro, on his last day in charge of the team. The carnival atmosphere was marked by messages of praise and gratitude written in Spanish on banners put up in the stands.
The honour for the Spanish-born mentor, accompanied by heartwarming songs on a nippy autumn evening in Soweto, was a rare spectacle in the annals of South African football. One hand-written poster held aloft by a heartbroken fan read: "Mara why Jose?"
Though the fan was desperately asking why Riveiro is leaving, the question remains: why so much honour for the Spaniard?
When the club's chairperson Irvin Khoza announced Riveiro's appointment in June 2022, the immediate response by SA football fans, including some Pirates supporters, was one of derision. Critics immediately labelled him a plumber, as they questioned his little-known coaching credentials. Khoza recruited Riveiro after he had just had his first ever stint as head coach with a club in Finland, a country not many know about its football.
The hostility continued even after he started coaching Pirates. But Riveiro quietly focused on the job at hand, winning trophies and giving the Buccanners bragging rights they had almost forgotten about following season after season of underachievement and humiliation.
Though his swansong was a few days after Pirates felt the pain of losing the Nedbank Cup final to arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs, the mood at Orlando on Tuesday was of a triumphant crowd, singing Gracias Jose.
The Spaniard's tenure, so far away from home, where he had to contend with unfamiliar cultures and new realities of life, stands as an example of success against all odds.
It is a good example of how focus, discipline and tenacity can open doors for anyone and anywhere in the world. Interestingly, Riveiro created opportunities for a throng of youngsters who went on to play a significant role in the team's run of success. This group, including the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, to name a few, are now household names in SA football.
Even better, they are now known internationally after starring in Pirates' CAF Champions League admirable run until they crashed out in the semifinals in Egypt against Pyramids FC.
The national team is also benefiting from the rise of the young players.
We salute Riveiro for his assiduity, turning plumber mockery into a successful stint.
