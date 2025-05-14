SOWETAN SAYS | Shocking ineptitude dents joy for school

On Monday, the Gauteng education department belatedly got the ball rolling for hundreds of pupils in Diepsloot when a school that had long been promised to the community finally opened.
The opening of Tanganani Primary School was met with relief and excitement from parents who had waited since the beginning of the year for their children to start or continue their education.
But the parents’ excitement would have been short-lived after it emerged that the department is still looking for teachers for the school. In the interim, according to Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona, six subject facilitators will temporarily oversee teaching until the recruitment of permanent teachers is finalised.
The department hastily placed adverts in search of 11 teachers for the school this week. The closing dates for the posts appeared not only unreasonable but alarming.
The department is seeking to recruit teachers within a few days, while children are already in class. These are pupils who have a mammoth task to catch up on their schooling year, as they have already fallen behind by two terms. It appears that no plan was communicated to the parents on how their children will be able to catch up on the syllabus.
In addition, some of the infrastructure at the school — including piped water and permanent toilets — was still not in place when it opened. This chaotic handling of the delivery of the most basic of rights to the people of Diepsloot creates further anxiety and apprehension for parents.
What is clear is that there was no logistical planning for pupil placements in Diesploot despite the authorities being fully aware of the school overcrowding crisis in the area. The department’s internal reports have highlighted the dire shortage of classrooms in Diepsloot and the province.
The rushed opening of the school was evidently because of Sowetan’s reporting on the plight of the pupils and public pressure. The Gauteng education department was, therefore, trying to save face. But in a desperate attempt to mitigate its failures, it is inadvertently placing the pupils at risk.
With its panicked recruitment drive to find teachers in a matter of days, it stands to reason that proper vetting will not be done on those tasked with working with the children. This could have devastating consequences, with the children caught in the resultant mess.
There can be no excuse for the department failing to appoint teachers to the school, given that they’ve had since the beginning of the year to do so. That the search for teachers only began this week exposes a shocking new level of incompetence in the government.
SOWETAN SAYS | Shocking ineptitude dents joy for school
