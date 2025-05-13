Columnists

SOWETAN SAYS | Afrikaner 'refugees' exempted due to race

By SOWETAN - 13 May 2025 - 07:30
Demonstrators hold placards in support of U.S. President Donald Trump's stance against what he calls racist laws, land expropriation, and farm attacks, outside the American Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, February 15, 2025.
Demonstrators hold placards in support of U.S. President Donald Trump's stance against what he calls racist laws, land expropriation, and farm attacks, outside the American Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, February 15, 2025.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko

As you read this, a group of 49 Afrikaners is settling in their new home in the US. They were scheduled to land yesterday as part of a first batch of Afrikaners who have been granted refugee status through an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump.

The matter is making international headlines and President Cyril Ramaphosa – who was at the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, yesterday – had to field questions about it during a presidential panel discussion yesterday.

Ramaphosa correctly pointed out that the 49 moving to the US as refugees do not meet the requirements to be granted such a status. He disclosed that he had alerted Trump to this during a recent call – but the US went ahead with their plan to resettle the South Africans.

The 1951 Refugee Convention, which serves as a framework for the UN Refugee Agency, defines a refugee as a person who is outside their country of nationality due to a legitimate fear of persecution for reasons such as race, religion, nationality, social group membership, or political opinion, and who is either unable or unwilling to seek protection from that country; or who, without a nationality and outside their previous habitual residence, cannot or is unwilling to go back due to that fear.

The people welcomed by the Trump administration yesterday do not fit any of these requirements. Trump is rolling out the red carpet to people who are opposed to transformation. The so-called "race laws" are meant to correct the imbalances created by apartheid. Those opposed to these laws yearn for the old days when black people were excluded from owning land and from using the same public facilities as their white patriots. Those days are over. 

Ironically, the US under Trump has embarked on a massive deportation drive targeting people who have been in the country for decades, including those fleeing war-ravaged countries. Some of them are from  neighbouring countries and have one thing in common –they are not white.

The US did not open its doors in this manner during the painful period of apartheid when black people were killed, tortured, jailed and isolated for merely fighting for their freedom.

Claims that white Afrikaners are being persecuted because of race are based on lies. There is also no targeting of white farmers and there are no state-sponsored land grabs.

We are all global citizens and we’re free to settle in any country that we desire. However, this must not be done at the expense of this country’s reputation. 

'Afrikaners who left are opposed to change'

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the white South Africans had ostensibly left because they were opposed to policies aimed at addressing racial ...
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | First white South Africans board plane for US under Trump refugee plan

The first white South Africans granted refugee status under a programme initiated by US President Donald Trump boarded a plane to leave from the ...
News
1 day ago

First white South African ‘refugees’ due in US next week, NYT reports

US President Donald Trump's administration plans to send officials to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia for an event marking their ...
News
4 days ago

Saai on hand to assist farmers willing to take up US settlement offer

Saai, a network for family farmers, says it has formed an agreement with several organisations, including Solidarity and AfriForum, to co-ordinate ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

The tragic end of missing Free State constables
R300 to enter SA illegally