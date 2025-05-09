SOWETAN SAYS | PSL has dropped the ball on cup final

The chaos which reigned this week over the Nedbank Cup final tickets could have been avoided if the PSL truly cared for football fans.
After announcing Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium last month as the venue, the league went into silent mode regarding ticketing, and only last Friday did it disclose the tickets would go on sale this week – just five days before Kaizer Chiefs take on Orlando Pirates tomorrow.
As a result, some fans – having been kept in the dark – opted to take the risk of booking flights and accommodation in the hope they'd secure match tickets. It was basic logic to do so, because such logistics can prove too costly if left too late.
But our fans were failed dismally by the PSL because, despite asking numerous times when tickets would go on sale, they were met with a stony silence – which is typical, but definitely unprofessional behaviour by a league which has surprisingly taken a very aloof, distant stance as if it doesn’t rely on the millions of football fans.
Having waited three weeks for communication on the tickets, fans were subjected to a disastrous system operated by Open Tickets. Many queued patiently for hours and paid for the tickets, only to be told they couldn’t get them. Other logged on to the Open Tickets website and successfully purchased tickets, but received an email a day later saying they would not get access – just a refund, instead.
This is disheartening for people who spent their hard-earned money to secure accommodation early, hoping to travel and watch tomorrow’s spectacle. Sadly, the PSL only communicated for the first time on the matter on Wednesday, naming Stadium Management SA CEO Bertie Grobbelaar as “auditor” to assess the mess that could so easily have been avoided.
This is not the way to treat key stakeholders such as fans. Chiefs and Pirates enjoy popular support not because of the PSL – but because people genuinely believe in the historic rivalry of the two Soweto teams. The PSL’s job should be to enable fans to follow their teams anywhere without hiccups or needless hurdles.
Why was it difficult to announce ticketing logistics the same day Moses Mabhida was named as the venue? This would have enabled fans to make a choice: those without tickets would not even attempt to book flights and accommodation because they would have known they had no access.
Someone please awaken the archaic heads at the PSL’s Parktown headquarters.
SowetanLIVE
SOWETAN SAYS | PSL has dropped the ball on cup final
Image: ABINAAR MALAO
The chaos which reigned this week over the Nedbank Cup final tickets could have been avoided if the PSL truly cared for football fans.
After announcing Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium last month as the venue, the league went into silent mode regarding ticketing, and only last Friday did it disclose the tickets would go on sale this week – just five days before Kaizer Chiefs take on Orlando Pirates tomorrow.
As a result, some fans – having been kept in the dark – opted to take the risk of booking flights and accommodation in the hope they'd secure match tickets. It was basic logic to do so, because such logistics can prove too costly if left too late.
But our fans were failed dismally by the PSL because, despite asking numerous times when tickets would go on sale, they were met with a stony silence – which is typical, but definitely unprofessional behaviour by a league which has surprisingly taken a very aloof, distant stance as if it doesn’t rely on the millions of football fans.
Having waited three weeks for communication on the tickets, fans were subjected to a disastrous system operated by Open Tickets. Many queued patiently for hours and paid for the tickets, only to be told they couldn’t get them. Other logged on to the Open Tickets website and successfully purchased tickets, but received an email a day later saying they would not get access – just a refund, instead.
This is disheartening for people who spent their hard-earned money to secure accommodation early, hoping to travel and watch tomorrow’s spectacle. Sadly, the PSL only communicated for the first time on the matter on Wednesday, naming Stadium Management SA CEO Bertie Grobbelaar as “auditor” to assess the mess that could so easily have been avoided.
This is not the way to treat key stakeholders such as fans. Chiefs and Pirates enjoy popular support not because of the PSL – but because people genuinely believe in the historic rivalry of the two Soweto teams. The PSL’s job should be to enable fans to follow their teams anywhere without hiccups or needless hurdles.
Why was it difficult to announce ticketing logistics the same day Moses Mabhida was named as the venue? This would have enabled fans to make a choice: those without tickets would not even attempt to book flights and accommodation because they would have known they had no access.
Someone please awaken the archaic heads at the PSL’s Parktown headquarters.
SowetanLIVE
Fans pile into taxis, buses, airplanes for Nedbank Cup final
Durban expects to rake in R93m from the derby weekend
Desperate fans hunt for a place to sleep as cup fever hits Durban
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos