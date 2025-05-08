SOWETAN SAYS | Let's heighten search for missing people

The problem of missing people in SA is a disturbing phenomenon bringing untold grief to affected families and friends. Two recent cases brought the urgency of the problem to the fore – thanks to the media attention they received.
One case ended tragically when three Free State police officers were found dead in a Tshwane river, a week following their disappearance after leaving Bloemfontein to travel to Limpopo, where two of them were based.
The second case is of the Mpumalanga couple, radio journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli, who disappeared on the same day, February 18, at different locations between Mamelodi in Tshwane and KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga.
It is encouraging that this week five suspects were arrested over the couple's disappearance. To their credit, the police rode the success of their investigation in this case so far by communicating about their work in missing people cases.
The police revealed in a statement on Tuesday that in the past five years, they managed to reunite 17,968 missing individuals with their families. The figure, which represents people who were reported missing at police stations across the country, includes 2,963 children under the age of 18.
Though thousands more remain missing, it is reassuring that police, through their media statement, acknowledged the enormity of the task of searching for missing people by revealing the appointment of a multidisciplinary team to handle such cases.
However, it is not the task of the police alone. Communities have a role to play by reporting missing people timeously and being vigilant enough to see unusual events in their areas. Last week on the West Rand, a small child disappeared from the community without anyone noticing, though he had been at the football ground opposite his home to watch games.
A few days later, the body of three-year-old Mojalefa Savhuli was found in a local stream not far from her Roodepoort home. Though it's cold comfort for his family that his body was found, the whereabouts of thousands more children in SA remain unknown.
According to lobby group Missing Children SA, the success rate of recovering missing children sits at 77%. The 23% difference, however, represents a significantly high number of children who disappear indefinitely.
We hope that with the involvement of communities, the search operations by police will be further bolstered to return more missing children to their homes. In a similar spirit, our thoughts are with the families of Ndlovu and Mdhluli as the saga of their disappearance continues.
SOWETAN SAYS | Let's heighten search for missing people
