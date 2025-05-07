Sinenhlanhla Mathonsi, who was brutally murdered, allegedly by her boyfriend at the Pick n Pay in Protea Glen Mall in Soweto, had a bright future ahead of her.
The 22-year-old was planning to enrol for university after her younger siblings in grades 9 and 11 finished school. She had been working at the store as a cashier for five months when her life was brutally cut short after she was stabbed repeatedly on Sunday evening as she prepared to knock off.
She was certified dead at the scene, and a 26-year-old suspect believed to be her boyfriend was arrested.
Her death, like those of many other victims of gender-based violence, underscores the chilling reality that our nation has no safe place for women and children. Women are killed and raped at home and on the streets, and now even at work.
Mathonsi’s killing adds to the growing shame of our society, which has allowed this widespread violence to make life a living hell for women. Police quarterly statistics regularly reveal that our nation is in the grip of uncontrollable violence targeted at women and children. Yet these are not just statistics, but the abused and suffering bodies of daughters, mothers, sisters, aunts and grandmothers.
The killings are getting more brazen by the day, as evidenced by the attack on Mathonsi. She was stabbed in full view of cameras and colleagues with a knife allegedly bought at another store earlier in the day. It has been far easier to some extent to fight other crimes in this country, but gender-based violence is seemingly our albatross, where success appears elusive.
SOWETAN SAYS | Citizens also have role to play to tackle GBV
Image: Supplied
What is even more disturbing is that, according to research, the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are known to the victims. Remember Karabo Mokoena from Soweto, who was also 22 years old when she was brutally killed? The murderer was her boyfriend, and her killing sparked widespread outrage and campaigns to end this scourge. That was almost 10 years ago. Today, Mathonsi’s family is struck by grief and left with so many questions.
“What was security or anyone at the store doing? Wasn’t her first scream enough call for help for someone to intervene? We don’t know who to blame or ask for answers,” said Mathonsi’s guardian, Lungile Dlamini.
Gender-based violence is no longer just a crisis for those who are immediately affected. It is a pandemic that requires a co-ordinated approach from every sector of our society. While we appeal to the government to dedicate more resources to awareness programmes and to work with civil society – citizens also have an obligation to play a role in bringing about change in our communities.
