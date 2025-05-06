Nearly half way into the year, 285 children in Diepsloot and Riverside have yet to set foot in a classroom. Five months into the academic year these young pupils are still waiting to be placed in schools.
Their absence is not due to parental neglect. They have been stalled by a system that continues to fail its most vulnerable citizens. While officials issue reassurances, children and their parents live a daily reality of broken promises and bureaucratic silence.
What’s worse is that many applied for schools' months in advance.
Anywhere else in the world, this would be a crisis. But here there’s just silence, especially from the minister of basic education, whose job exists only to make sure the future of this country is not wasted – our children.
According to a Gauteng education department report compiled in April, 950 schools across the province face classroom shortages, with a staggering 6,754 additional classrooms needed.
Diepsloot is among the hardest hit. An audit reveals that all six primary schools in the area are overcrowded by a huge margin, with a shortage of school furniture. At one school, Musengavhadzimu, there’s an overcapacity of 850 pupils and a shortage of 300 desks and chair sets.
Relief has been painfully slow. Tanganani Primary School, which was meant to be opened yesterday, is still not ready.
SOWETAN SAYS | Denying schooling for pupil a moral failure
But the greatest failure is not logistical. It’s a failure of urgency.
The department should long ago have explored bold, interim solutions such as transporting pupils to less crowded schools in other areas – even to nearby provinces if necessary – at the state's expense. Temporary boarding arrangements could have been arranged. Where space exists in private schools, the state should have paid for placement until public infrastructure catches up.
What happens to a child who doesn’t go to school for months? They fall behind academically and many never return. Others are exposed to increased risks of abuse, exploitation, crime and mental health issues. Parents told Sowetan last month they were seeing signs of depression, confusion and emotional distress in children who were eager to start school, only to be left behind.
This is more than an administrative oversight. It’s a moral failure.
The department cannot justify why, in five months, no serious attempt was made to provide alternative access to schooling.
Education is more than a policy priority – it is a constitutional right. It is also a lifeline for communities like Diepsloot, where children are vulnerable to the lures of gangs, crime and despair when out of school.
