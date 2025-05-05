SOWETAN SAYS | Cops' speed to resolve cases under scrutiny

The retrieval at the weekend of the remaining part of the VW Polo in which three Free State police officers were travelling before they disappeared has somewhat ended the story of their tragic deaths.
Constables Linda Cebekhulu, 24, Boipelo Senoge, 20, and Keamogetswe Buys, 30, were last seen on April 23 when they left Bloemfontein for Limpopo for deployment. Their bodies were found in the Hennops River in Centurion, Tshwane, last week after days-long searches which led to police offering a reward for information on their disappearance.
A high-level team of detectives led by the deputy national commissioner for crime detection, Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, was established to find them. The team’s establishment and the reward underscored the seriousness with which police management took the case.
Yet days later, it would emerge that the trio’s car had overturned before hitting the barrier on the side of the N1 highway, landing inside the overflowing river. Their bodies were found along with two other individuals – one an SAPS employee and an unidentified person. The circumstances of the pair’s death are still unknown.
While there is some closure for the families of the three police officers, questions remain on the capability of our police to gather crucial evidence and speedily resolve cases of missing persons. The disappearance of the Free State trio and the time it took to resolve what happened to them is a case in point.
That it took days for police to finally find footage from the highway gantries that led them to the scene where the car plunged into the river does not inspire much confidence. In the absence of the facts of what happened, people decided to fill the vacuum with conspiracy theories.
Even after the bodies were found and evidence pointed to a possible crash that led to the officers’ deaths, many on social media remain sceptical and in fact have alleged a cover-up without facts. The police management must therefore shoulder responsibility for this given how they handled the case and the turnaround time it took to provide the public with facts.
The sad reality, however, is that many families whose loved ones have gone missing have had to endure even worse turnaround times from our police before knowing what happened to their relatives. One such case is that of three-year-old Mojalefa Savhuli who went missing on April 27. His body was found on May 1 in a nearby stream in Tshepisong on the West Rand, but it is still unclear what happened to him.
His family can only find closure once they have answers to what exactly happened.
SOWETAN SAYS | Cops' speed to resolve cases under scrutiny
