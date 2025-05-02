SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | It's time to push back against anti-transformation agenda in our country and expose those driving it
Kudos to colleagues who exposed Sebastiaan Jooste, the man behind an X (formerly Twitter) account that has been spreading misinformation and lies about farm murders or “white genocide” in SA.
Jooste’s account had caught the attention of SA-born billionaire and US president Donald Trump’s advisor Elon Musk. The account, @twatterbaas, posted about the dangers of being a farmer in SA, spreading the false narrative that there is a white genocide taking place in this country. ..
