SOWETAN SAYS | Govt must safeguard public institutions

The fire that ravaged the entire block at Riverlea High School in Johannesburg over the weekend has left a bitter taste in the mouth, not only for the affected community.
The devastating fire at the school comes just a week after the Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni was engulfed by two damaging blazes in a matter of days. Both the Tembisa and Riverlea fires affect public institutions serving struggling communities where the ability of the state to provide such services has been undercut.
The fires have added to a lengthening list of damage to public infrastructure through acts of vandalism and neglect.
The entire culture of neglect of public assets also points to an unsafe society that SA has become. This also adds fuel to societal ills that bog down economically depressed communities, including dropping out of school and rising reliance on substance abuse.
In the case of Tembisa, where patients, including regular clients for chronic illnesses, were inconvenienced, there's a fear of people abandoning their treatments for not affording the costs of travel to Edenvale and other state hospitals for their treatments.
It is the price we pay as citizens when our society is let down by the lack of a tight grip on the security and services of state institutions.
After the school fire in Riverlea destroyed the furniture in 11 classrooms, Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department would do everything possible to make sure learning proceeds when classes resume on May 5.
We hope he keeps his promise, despite the cold reality of about 230 students facing the prospect of learning from the school hall and mobile classrooms as winter sets in.
The government should take seriously its responsibility to safeguard public institutions against these wanton acts of destruction, which deprive our communities of basic services. The plight of pupils at Riverlea must be prioritised to ensure that learning is not disrupted, as this would have far-reaching consequences.
The attack on public infrastructure is an attack on our society which the state ought to take seriously as a threat to national security.
Securing public institutions such as schools is also a responsibility of the communities around them to ensure a better future for our children. We urge authorities to leave no stone unturned in their investigations of these fires at public institutions and develop measures to safeguard them.
SOWETAN SAYS | Govt must safeguard public institutions
Image: Thulani Mbele
