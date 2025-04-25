SOWETAN SAYS | VAT hike U-turn a victory for democracy

The decision by finance minister Enoch Godongwana to scrap plans to hike VAT by 0.5 percentage points at the 11th hour, represents a remarkable victory for democracy.
Until he was forced to change direction by withdrawing his earlier proposal to increase VAT from 15% to 15.5% from May 1, Godongwana had been adamant this was the best option available to generate revenue.
But in his statement issued after midnight on Wednesday, he admitted the decision to forgo the increase followed an extensive consultation with political parties and careful consideration of the recommendations of the parliamentary committees. His climbdown, therefore, was due to public pressure and public representatives doing what is expected of them by holding the executive to account.
Since the tabling of the budget was abandoned in February because of fierce debate over the VAT hike, it became evident that there had not been enough consultation on the proposal. So serious was the lack of support and consultation that Godongwana was forced to delay his budget speech. Even then, with the revised hike, it took a narrow margin of votes in parliament from smaller parties to pass the budget.
The DA – the second biggest party in the government of national unity (GNU) – had opted to vote against the budget. And let’s not forget that the ANC, while it leads the GNU, is in a precarious position as it no longer enjoys the majority it has had in the past to pass the budget without the support of other parties. This new reality has strengthened our democracy and emboldened smaller parties to be rigorous in having their say in matters of national importance.
The vast majority of South Africans who rejected the VAT hike from the outset have welcomed Godongwana’s U-turn as we do. But concerns remain about the country’s developmental goals given that the economy is not growing fast enough to create enough jobs, fund large infrastructure projects and support spending on social welfare, health and education. According to the National Treasury, at least R75bn in additional revenue is needed to avoid spending cuts that could negatively affect the poor.
These concerns could have been addressed at the beginning through the same extensive consultations cited now for the withdrawal of the VAT hike instead of the last-minute climbdown that could result in spending cuts where funds are needed most.
It would be a nightmare for South Africans if the biggest casualties of the VAT hike withdrawal were spending cuts in health and education when both are in dire need of more funds to hire nurses and doctors, fix hospitals and build new school infrastructure.
SowetanLIVE
Godongwana
SOWETAN SAYS | VAT hike U-turn a victory for democracy
Image: Esa Alexander
The decision by finance minister Enoch Godongwana to scrap plans to hike VAT by 0.5 percentage points at the 11th hour, represents a remarkable victory for democracy.
Until he was forced to change direction by withdrawing his earlier proposal to increase VAT from 15% to 15.5% from May 1, Godongwana had been adamant this was the best option available to generate revenue.
But in his statement issued after midnight on Wednesday, he admitted the decision to forgo the increase followed an extensive consultation with political parties and careful consideration of the recommendations of the parliamentary committees. His climbdown, therefore, was due to public pressure and public representatives doing what is expected of them by holding the executive to account.
Since the tabling of the budget was abandoned in February because of fierce debate over the VAT hike, it became evident that there had not been enough consultation on the proposal. So serious was the lack of support and consultation that Godongwana was forced to delay his budget speech. Even then, with the revised hike, it took a narrow margin of votes in parliament from smaller parties to pass the budget.
The DA – the second biggest party in the government of national unity (GNU) – had opted to vote against the budget. And let’s not forget that the ANC, while it leads the GNU, is in a precarious position as it no longer enjoys the majority it has had in the past to pass the budget without the support of other parties. This new reality has strengthened our democracy and emboldened smaller parties to be rigorous in having their say in matters of national importance.
The vast majority of South Africans who rejected the VAT hike from the outset have welcomed Godongwana’s U-turn as we do. But concerns remain about the country’s developmental goals given that the economy is not growing fast enough to create enough jobs, fund large infrastructure projects and support spending on social welfare, health and education. According to the National Treasury, at least R75bn in additional revenue is needed to avoid spending cuts that could negatively affect the poor.
These concerns could have been addressed at the beginning through the same extensive consultations cited now for the withdrawal of the VAT hike instead of the last-minute climbdown that could result in spending cuts where funds are needed most.
It would be a nightmare for South Africans if the biggest casualties of the VAT hike withdrawal were spending cuts in health and education when both are in dire need of more funds to hire nurses and doctors, fix hospitals and build new school infrastructure.
SowetanLIVE
VAT reversal due to legal pressure – Zille
VAT hike withdrawal good but...
WATCH | DA, EFF challenge the VAT increase
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos