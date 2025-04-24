S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Mashatile convoy shooting: Are pre- Polokwane stunts playing themselves out again?
The country has been fooled by previous hoaxes involving ANC politicians, so a swift resolution is needed in this matter
It is good that the national police commissioner, Gen Fannie Masemola, has now issued a statement confirming that law enforcement agencies are investigating an apparent shooting incident involving deputy president Paul Mashatile’s motorcade.
We can only hope that the probe will be swift and that the police will make their findings public. That would put an end to all the doubts and speculation that have accompanied this story. Phela, this country, in a fairly short period as a democracy, has had a long history of reports about failed assassination attempts – some dubious and others outrightly fictitious. ..
