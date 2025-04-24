SOWETAN SAYS | Hospital fires bring misery to residents

A mother and her four-month-old baby who was scheduled for a critical non-invasive ultrasound scan were turned back from Tembisa hospital yesterday morning after another fire broke out at the facility. This is a second fire at the hospital in a matter of days.
This incident put the baby's life at risk as the scan is important for doctors to check if the infant is not in danger of suffering a heart attack. She was not the only one – several residents in the area who woke up early to seek medical help were also turned away, with some forced to travel to Edenvale hospital.
Authorities have urged patients to avoid Tembisa hospital as the facility can only attend to those already admitted and returning patients. This poses a serious inconvenience to the community of Tembisa as the hospital is the only public facility of its kind in the area.
It is not yet known when the institution will return to full operation – but given the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg hospital experience – which was gutted by flames in April 2021 – the people of Tembisa are in for a long wait. A police investigation found that the Charlotte Maxeke fire was no accident and treated it as a case of arson.
Given the circumstances around the Tembisa hospital fires, there seems to be merit in suspicions that the fires are a work of arson.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and his political foe, DA Gauteng legislator Jack Bloom, believe so. Lesufi wants state intelligence to assist the police to probe the source of the blaze. Bloom, on the other hand, believes this could be the work of dodgy businessmen who fleece government contracts.
Tembisa hospital has been in the news for all the wrong reasons with reports suggesting it was being used as a cash cow by the politically connected. Late whistle-blower Bhabita Deokaran was murdered after having raised an alert about tender corruption at the hospital.
The latest incidents raise questions about the safety of patients and staff at the hospital. Hopefully, difficult questions will be asked of the security company assigned to protect the premises.
The Public Service Association said internal reports suggest the building was a fire hazard and did not meet health and safety requirements. Hopefully, the government’s promises to establish the source of the fire and act by bringing perpetrators to book is not just another empty promise. While they search for answers, the authorities should also speedily attend to the health and safety concerns to avoid more similar incidents.
SOWETAN SAYS | Hospital fires bring misery to residents
Image: Thulani Mbele
