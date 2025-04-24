Columnists

SOWETAN SAYS | Hospital fires bring misery to residents

By SOWETAN - 24 April 2025 - 08:30
Tembisa Hospital after another fire erupted on Wednesday morning causing destruction to health services, some patient's files have been burned.
Tembisa Hospital after another fire erupted on Wednesday morning causing destruction to health services, some patient's files have been burned.
Image: Thulani Mbele

A mother and her four-month-old baby who was scheduled for a critical non-invasive ultrasound scan were turned back from Tembisa hospital yesterday morning after another fire broke out at the facility. This is a second fire at the hospital in a matter of days.

This incident put the baby's life at risk as the scan is important for doctors to check if the infant is not in danger of suffering a heart attack. She was not the only one – several residents in the area who woke up early to seek medical help were also turned away, with some forced to travel to Edenvale hospital.

Authorities have urged patients to avoid Tembisa hospital as the facility can only attend to those already admitted and returning patients. This poses a serious inconvenience to the community of Tembisa as the hospital is the only public facility of its kind in the area.

It is not yet known when the institution will return to full operation – but given the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg hospital experience – which was gutted by flames in April 2021 – the people of Tembisa are in for a long wait. A police investigation found that the Charlotte Maxeke fire was no accident and treated it as a case of arson.

Given the circumstances around the Tembisa hospital fires, there seems to be merit in suspicions that the fires are a work of arson.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and his political foe, DA Gauteng legislator Jack Bloom, believe so. Lesufi wants state intelligence to assist the police to probe the source of the blaze. Bloom, on the other hand, believes this could be the work of dodgy businessmen who fleece government contracts. 

Tembisa hospital has been in the news for all the wrong reasons with reports suggesting it was being used as a cash cow by the politically connected. Late whistle-blower Bhabita Deokaran was murdered after having raised an alert about tender corruption at the hospital.

The latest incidents raise questions about the safety of patients and staff at the hospital. Hopefully, difficult questions will be asked of the security company assigned to protect the premises.

The Public Service Association said internal reports suggest the building was a fire hazard and did not meet health and safety requirements. Hopefully, the government’s promises to establish the source of the fire and act by bringing perpetrators to book is not just another empty promise. While they search for answers, the authorities should also speedily attend to the health and safety concerns to avoid more similar incidents.

Spooks asked to probe Tembisa hospital fire

The Gauteng government has asked the State Security Agency to investigate if the fire that ravaged the accident and emergency section of the Tembisa ...
News
1 day ago

Another fire breaks out at Tembisa Hospital

On Wednesday morning, the Gauteng department of health said the City of Ekurhuleni's fire department was attending to “what looks like another fire ...
News
1 day ago

Another fire: Hospital turns patients away

A mother seeking urgent care for her four-month-old daughter with a heart condition was among dozens of patients turned away from the Tembisa ...
News
20 hours ago

Fire at Tembisa Hospital a warning that it is 'on the brink of collapse' — PSA

The fire that broke out at Tembisa Hospital’s accident and emergency unit at the weekend has ignited a storm of criticism, with the Public Servants ...
News
2 days ago

Tembisa Hospital not taking new patients after fire

The Gauteng department of health says no new patients will be admitted at Tembisa Hospital after a fire in the hospital's accident and emergency unit ...
News
4 days ago

Tembisa Hospital’s emergency unit hit by fire

A fire broke out at Tembisa Hospital's accident and emergency unit on Saturday. The Gauteng department of health said all patients in the ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Michael Joubert doesn’t just walk into rooms — he rewrites the rules once he’s ...
R300 to enter SA illegally