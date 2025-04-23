MALAIKA MAHLATSI | As we mourn Pope Francis, let's also remember archbishop Romero, who, too, was conscience of the church
The Catholic world is in mourning after the death of Pope Francis on Monday. Pope Francis was most beloved, especially by the poor with whom he stood. Even atheists like me had respect for the pope. There is no question that he brought some changes to the church, particularly about his commitment to environmental justice.
In a world where poor nations are paying the price for the industrialisation of rich nations, the Catholic church’s stance against the neoliberalisation of nature is radical. But as the world mourns the pope, I found myself thinking of an archbishop that he canonised – a man that history must remember in equal measure...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.