SOWETAN SAYS | SA clubs making a mark in African football

In a first, three SA teams have qualified for the semifinals of the CAF inter-club competitions, and this should be a massive boost for our football.
Previously, our teams used to ignore the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup, seeing them as an irritation. But the attitude has changed, as seen with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates making the last four of the Champions League, and Stellenbosch being surprise semifinalists in the Confed Cup.
Sundowns have flown the flag on their own for the better part of this decade, emerging victorious in 2016 and reaching the semifinals in the last three editions. It is encouraging to see two other teams – Pirates and Stellies – joining them in hoisting SA flag high..
The progress of the three teams is a welcome shift in mentality in our local football. Not so long ago, PSL teams would field weakened teams to bow out at the first hurdle of these competitions, seeing them as too costly and less rewarding.
Those teams had reason to be sceptical because participating in the CAF competitions was costly, with all the travelling and added fixtures depleting clubs’ resources on and off the field. That CAF used to pay a pittance for winning these cups did not help much.
This is all in the past, thanks to the new regime of Patrice Motsepe, who was rewarded with another four-year second term as CAF president a few weeks ago. He has stabilised the organisation and attracted new sponsors, and this enabled CAF to increase prizemoney in the inter-club competitions.
Just by making the semis, Pirates and Sundowns will each earn $1,2m (about R23m) and, should they make the final, the would be guaranteed of $2m. If they win the competition they get a whopping $4m. Meanwhile, Stellenbosch, who stunned holders Zamalek last week, will pocket $750,000 as Confed Cup semifinalists and could go on to secure $2m if they win it. A place in the final gets them $1m, should they get past Tanzania’s Simba in the semis.
All the three SA representatives are in first-leg action this weekend, with Sundowns taking on Al Ahly, of Egypt on Saturday and Pirates hosting Pyramids, also from Egypt. Stellis will travel to Tanzania for Sunday’s first leg.
Our teams will know that they are close to the biggest prize – that of conquering continental football and securing a place at the next Fifa Club World Cup. We expect them not to drop the ball.
SOWETAN SAYS | SA clubs making a mark in African football
Image: Mehrez Toujani/BackpagePix
