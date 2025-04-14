S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The growing credibility gap between President Ramaphosa’s vision and SA’s political reality
Could it be that the national dialogue has gone the way of the social compact as much of government’s attention shifts to hosting a successful G20 summit?
President Cyril Ramaphosa is gaining a reputation, surely an unwanted one, of announcing lofty ideas and plans that never get implemented.
Remember how, in the face of a growing unemployment crisis and general economic stagnation, the president used his 2022 state of the nation address to announce government’s intentions to forge a comprehensive social compact?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.