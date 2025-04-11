SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Sowetan’s rich legacy demands a bold defence for truth in a rapidly changing media landscape

It was no April Fool’s joke – this newspaper has a new editor. While Fikile Mbalula was celebrating his birthday, I was in the office trying to hide my emotions.
One emotion of excitement: joining the esteemed list of journalists who have been given the honour to edit the Sowetan is no child’s play. But there was another emotion of fear. The fear of accepting such a colossal responsibility during a tough period for journalism.
It is difficult times because the industry is under threat: predictions of the demise of this noble craft no longer appear far-fetched. The technological advancements are posing a serious threat to the media industry. Social media is becoming the main source of news for a growing number of global citizens.
Pundits predict that the physical newspaper, as you know it, will soon be extinct. Why buy a newspaper when your Facebook friends or X followers can tell you what’s happening in the world? Why read when your neighbour and his friends host a podcast where they discuss everything under the sun?
Well, my view is that the demise of the media is grossly exaggerated. While citizen journalism may be growing in popularity, newspapers like Sowetan have a secret weapon: a rich heritage and an unmatched track record of being a credible source of news. While your favourite podcaster can blather about current affairs, there is no one to hold them accountable for spreading false information and reckless reporting.
Even though the co-regulation arrangement that holds traditional media accountable is not perfect, it goes a long way in protecting news consumers from careless practices. However, the media will have to fight for its space in the competitive environment.
The talented and hard-working journalists at the Sowetan and other legacy media outlets will have to adjust to the changing times to remain relevant. It will require a tough balancing act of keeping and growing the shrinking print readership and convincing the tech savvy young readers that we’re a reliable and credible source of news.
The industry is also under strain from a lethargic economy. Recent developments here and abroad indicate that the situation is not likely to improve anytime soon. The consumer is poised to come under pressure from the 0.5 percentage point VAT increase from May 1. All indications point to more pain in the horizon as result of a trade war being stoked by the unpredictable US president Donald Trump.
Trump’s return to power has emboldened right-wing movements across the world – even in this country. Anti-transformation forces have gained the courage to shamelessly speak up against measures aimed at empowering the historically dispossessed. All progressive South Africans should counter this narrative and jealously defend the gains this country has made to reverse the legacy of apartheid.
But it’s not all doom and gloom. We are living at a time when our politics provides more exciting entertainment than your daily soapie. The end of one-party dominance in SA has tested our democratic institutions, and they are most likely to be tested further as the ANC seeks to jump more hurdles in parliament to pass the budget.
Things are getting even more exciting on the sporting front. We stand a good chance of witnessing an all-South African CAF Champions League final. This after Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates advanced to the semifinals this week. Stellenbosch FC is also flying our flag high after achieving what seemed impossible as they defeated Egyptian giants Zamalek at the Cairo International football to book a semifinal spot in the CAF Confederation Cup.
I can also predict that the mighty Phefeni Glamour Boys will soon rise from the ashes… Well, I concede, maybe that (last bit) does sound like an April Fool’s joke.
SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Sowetan’s rich legacy demands a bold defence for truth in a rapidly changing media landscape
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
