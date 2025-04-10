MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Freedom of the press does not absolve media from accountability
Roman poet Juvenal asks an important question: “Quis custodiet Ipsos custodes?” It translates to “Who will guard the guards?” Juvenal was questioning the integrity of those in positions of authority or those tasked with oversight. It is a question that has often been asked about leaders in our society, but it is rarely asked about those with whom we entrust our democracy itself — journalists.
When it comes to journalists, there are often two schools of thought. The first, supported by democrats in general, tends to view journalists and journalism as a profession, as being above reproach. It argues, correctly, that journalists are the critical guardrail for our democracy — that freedom of the press is not just important for democracy, but that it is democracy itself. On the other hand, some argue that journalists are afforded unfettered power that is sometimes used for destructive reasons...
