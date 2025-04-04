SOWETAN SAYS | SA needs cool heads to save the GNU

The collapse of the government of national unity (GNU) could have serious implications that go beyond president Cyril Ramaphosa's national executive.

The arrangement between the ANC and the DA is all but over. The only reason none of the parties has officially filed divorce papers is because none of them want to take responsibility for the collapse of the GNU.

The DA's decision to vote against the fiscal framework on Wednesday would make it untenable for the party to continue serving in Ramaphosa's government. DA leader Helen Zille herself admitted the trust deficit between the two parties was at an all time low after Luthuli House held negotiations with political parties outside the GNU.

So what's next? The ANC and the DA would both hold crucial meetings in the coming days to chart a way forward. Reports suggest DA leader John Steenhuuisen has already informed party leaders serving in Ramaphosa's cabinet to prepare for an instruction to clear their desks.

And the leaked recording of the ANC caucus meeting, where Ramaphosa tells his ANC colleagues that the DA had defined itself outside the GNU, is the clearest indication he would like to see the backs of Steenhuisen and company. This means the ANC would have to start searching for new partners for the coalition government – which may mean cobbling the smaller parties that helped the ANC pass the fiscal framework by a narrow margin.

Such an arrangement would result in the creation of an unstable government, where every party regards itself as a kingmaker. A collapse of the GNU would also lead to changes in the makeup of parliament. The deputy speaker of the National Assembly, DA MP Annelie Lotriet would have to step down, and DA MPs who are serving as committee chairpersons would also have to vacate their positions.

Without the backing of big parties such as the DA or the MK Party, The ANC would find it difficult to pass through amendments and proposals in portfolio committees.

Most worryingly, is the instability that is likely to befall KwaZulu-Natal, which is currently government by an IFP-led coalition that includes the DA and the ANC. Should the DA walk away from the coalition arrangement, it would make it impossible for the IFP and the ANC to form a government on their own. This makes it possible for the MK Party – which received the largest number of votes in last year's elections – to start searching for allies to help them form a government.

All the above scenarios could have serious implications for investor confidence in our country. This moment requires cool heads and a leadership that will find solutions that will strengthen our democratic institutions and renew our faith in democracy.