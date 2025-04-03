SOWETAN SAYS | PSL must give clubs in CAF space to fly SA flag

The possibility of a historic all-SA final in the CAF Champions League now looks even more likely after Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates achieved favourable results from their first-leg quarterfinal victories on Tuesday.
Knocked out by Esperance in the semifinal last year, Sundowns exacted revenge on the Tunisian side by beating them 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld. Winning by the odd goal is not a guaranteed path to the semifinals, with the second leg set for Tunis next week, but it’s a great advantage to have.
It is a pity the game was marred by post-match violence, which saw supporters from both sides throwing missiles and causing damage to sections of the stadium.
That hooliganism was uncalled for, and should be condemned, especially as the match was played in a good spirit by both teams. It seems there wasn’t adequate security at the stadium to deal with the fracas. It could have turned nasty, and we should be grateful there were no serious injuries or fatalities reported.
We call on CAF to investigate and, where possible, issue fines or bans to fans who were culpable.
In Algiers, where Pirates faced hosts MC Alger, spectators seemed well-behaved despite the SA side stunning their hosts 1-0. It’s a huge result for Pirates, who remain unbeaten in this season’s Champions League. A clean sheet at Orlando Stadium next week should book them their first Champions League semifinal slot in 12 years.
While we applaud Sundowns and Pirates, we are aware the Brazilians’ technical staff were not too impressed with their schedule, which forced them to play Sekhukhune United in a Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match last Friday. “This match should not have happened,” Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso moaned, and rightly so.
We urge the PSL to be considerate when scheduling teams who are flying our flag on the continent. The programme is messy already, thanks in the main to the long-running Royal AM saga, but that can’t be an excuse for teams who are playing CAF competitions to be further burdened by more fixtures, which could compromise their performance.
We congratulate Sundowns and Pirates, but as their coaches, Cardoso and Jose Riveiro, pointed out, Tuesday’s matches were only the first halves. We hope they complete the job in the second halves next week.
SOWETAN SAYS | PSL must give clubs in CAF space to fly SA flag
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
