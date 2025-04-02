MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Court ruling in land grab highlights tension between need for housing and community development
A case between the City of Johannesburg and 20 residents of Klipfontein View in Midrand – which pertains to the encroachment onto state-owned land that has been identified for the development of a wellness centre – was recently concluded at the high court.
The city was forced to institute legal proceedings against the residents after they refused to demolish their houses, unlawfully erected on the land the municipality is building the wellness centre...
