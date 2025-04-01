Another problem flagged by Hlabisa is municipalities’ misallocating funds intended for vital infrastructure projects, diverting them instead to cover operational expenses. According to the auditor-general, the state of local government is deteriorating and requires urgent attention. Most municipalities are losing money due to fraud committed by officials and poor financial management.
It stands to reason that any efforts meant to improve emergency responses to disaster, where money is allocated, must be accompanied by measures to prevent corruption.
To the minister’s credit, he has outlined key conditions that municipalities receiving the funds will need to strictly adhere to. A Treasury report released last week that tracked spending by municipalities on conditional grants underscores the depth of the problems we face. The report stated that municipalities reported an expenditure of just 16.9% of their municipal disaster recovery grant. Poor performance on the grant has been consistent, indicating ongoing problems with its effective use by municipalities, the report said.
Against this backdrop, we must ask if the measures announced by the minister will be enough to deal with the problems that exist and regain public trust. With little sign of improvement from municipalities in managing public funds prudently in similar circumstances, there is hardly evidence to inspire confidence.
As a country, our problem has always been the proper enforcement of the laws we have and holding those who break them to account. Hlabisa must, therefore, walk the talk in monitoring how these funds are managed.
SOWETAN SAYS | Hlabisa must walk the talk on disaster fund accountability
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velinkosini Hlabisa has announced the disbursement of R1.4bn in relief funds for disaster-hit areas in the country. The money will be used to provide relief and reconstruction in areas that have been severely hit by natural disasters, such as floods.
This must be welcomed, even though it represents a drop in the ocean given the destruction wreaked by recent extreme weather events on public infrastructure and properties. At least 40 people have died in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Free State, Mpumalanga, North West and Gauteng, with homes and livelihoods adversely affected.
With over 60 municipalities and provincial departments across five provinces expected to benefit from the relief funds, Hlabisa has outlined problems that could lead to the wrongful diversion of the funds. These include misuse of the money, poor workmanship, weak monitoring, delays in appointments of contractors and lack of accountability.
Corruption is the big elephant in the room that has bedevilled similar previous disaster funding allocations to municipalities, and these latest funds will be equally susceptible to it. Through corruption, money allocated for infrastructure projects is diverted to those who provide substandard workmanship to cheat the public and line their pockets.
