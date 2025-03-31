A growing number of South Africans, especially young people, are falling victim to job scams that promise lucrative opportunities abroad, but instead lead to the horrifying reality of human trafficking.
Recent reports of 23 South Africans rescued from forced labour in Myanmar highlight the frightening reality of these criminal syndicates. Lured by offers of call centre and hospitality jobs in East Asia, many end up trapped in slave-like conditions, their passports confiscated and forced into doing online scams, or worse.
The lure of the East is understandable, particularly with Southeast Asia being marketed as a hub of opportunity, with promises of work opportunities in countries like Thailand. But what begins as an innocent job offer can often turn into a nightmare. Once the individuals arrive in Thailand, they are trafficked across the border into Myanmar. Then, with their passports confiscated and stripped of their freedom, they are exploited or coerced into criminal activities.
Desperation to escape poverty in SA, with its high unemployment, often leads many to take risks on dubious job offers, making them prime targets for traffickers. Without enough local opportunities, these vulnerable individuals are lured by promises of a better life abroad, only to find themselves trapped in an exploitive web.
The internet and social media have made it easier for traffickers to prey on desperate job seekers. Fraudulent job offers can appear legitimate, and many victims only realise the danger too late. Once abroad, and at the mercy of their traffickers, they are often too fearful or unable to escape.
SOWETAN SAYS | SA must do more to stop human trafficking
Image: 123RF
23 South Africans rescued abroad after being trafficked on false job offers
While the 23 South Africans held in Myanmar were lucky enough to be rescued, how many others remain stuck in similar circumstances? Some victims are arrested and imprisoned in foreign countries for crimes they were forced to commit by the traffickers.
SA is increasingly becoming a focal point for human trafficking, both as a source and a destination. This is not an isolated incident; there are growing reports of South Africans being exploited in various parts of the world, often in sex trafficking or forced labour. The government must take a stronger stand to protect its citizens.
First, it must work harder to flag countries where human trafficking is prevalent. This means issuing warnings and alerts to citizens about the dangers of certain regions.
Second, it must step up its efforts to safeguard its borders and control migration more effectively, including equipping law enforcement with the resources to investigate trafficking syndicates that operate across multiple territories.
Third, the government needs to send a strong message that it is serious about combating human trafficking. This includes strengthening public awareness campaigns, enhancing the training of officials at all levels to recognise and respond to trafficking, and holding those responsible accountable.
While these steps will not solve the problem overnight, they will show the world that SA is committed to protecting its citizens and tackling human trafficking head-on.
