S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Diplomacy must trump politics in selecting SA’s next envoy to the US in face of tense relations
The appointment requires careful consideration of what SA wants, can achieve from its interaction with Trump admin
Choosing an ambassador, like selecting a soccer coach, should never be treated like a popularity contest.
In football, most reasonable fans have come to accept that hiring a coach and his technical team is the exclusive preserve of club owners and their management teams or, in the case of national teams, the national associations. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.