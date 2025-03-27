SOWETAN SAYS | Safa, get your house in order and play ball

The shambles at the SA Football Association seem to continue unabated after the organisation failed to pay staff this week, saying it was awaiting money from an unnamed sponsor.
For too long, Safa has been in a mess. Last year, we reported that both Banyana Banyana and Bafana Bafana players were owed match fees and, in December, it failed to pay salaries on time.
Barely three months later, Safa sent a letter to staff to say salaries would only be paid at the end of the month due to cash flow problems.
But as we reported this week, all this could have been averted with a bit of professionalism at Safa House, which is notorious for cutting corners and timid corporate practices.
Staff told us anonymously that there’s barely a set budget at Safa House, with money regularly diverted willy-nilly, without proper auditing.
The insiders say the Fifa Legacy Trust Fund, which had more than R500m after the 2010 Fifa World Cup, had frequently been used to cover up Safa’s financial ineptitude as the bosses could dip into it with nonchalance.
Now it has all been depleted, and the Trust has permanently shut. We are inclined to believe our informants when they say the Trust was used as a cash cow to cover Safa’s financial inadequacies.
But now that all the money is gone, it is time for Safa to implement a working strategy that can pull it out of the gutter.
How about appointing people with proper skills to run the association’s financial affairs? As it stands, Safa’s CFO, Gronie Hluyo, is before the courts alongside its president, Danny Jordaan, on fraud charges brought against them by the NPA last year.
How, then, can we expect Safa to be well run when its top officials face these kinds of charges? Worse, how does Safa expect to attract sponsors when its hierarchy is before the courts on criminal charges?
Safa will take a long time to emerge from the financial rut it finds itself in. But in the interim, it should show that it has the capacity to clean its own house. Having Jordaan at the helm, travelling with Bafana when employees are not paid, doesn’t project a good image. It’s as if nobody cares.
The suits at Safa need to have a serious think about the current crisis. Drastic action is needed to turn the association around, and, if it had any vision, it would be capitalising on the feelgood factor brought about by Bafana’s impressive recent performances.
